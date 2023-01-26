Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit
Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
ctexaminer.com
Progressive Democrats Take an Inch and a Mile
I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grass roots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have t-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
Should Connecticut establish a ‘safe harbor fund’ for out-of-state women seeking abortion services?
Lawmakers at the state Capitol are debating the idea of a "safe harbor fund," which would pay for abortion services and travel for women living outside of Connecticut, where abortion is banned.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What Rising Costs to Build the State Pier Mean for Taxpayers
It's been billed the future hub for wind power infrastructure. So far, though, the only thing that continues to get billed over and over in recent years is the Connecticut taxpayer. This week, we learned crews building the new and improved state pier will likely come back to taxpayers for...
darientimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): Debate over allowing wine in CT supermarkets leaves bitter aftertaste
Before you start to worry about my habits, the rack is usually empty. It’s more of a decoration (shaped like the Eiffel Tower) than a storage device (form over function). At least it gets more use than the unopened rack kit in the basement closet we got as a wedding present in 1995.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible
This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DMV offering classic plates for cars 20 years or older
(WTNH) – If you think the 2000 Buick Lesabre is a car that deserves a Connecticut classic license plate, the folks at DMV won’t argue with you. Whether it’s a Buick or a Bentley, as long as your car is 20 years or older, you can get a classic plate.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
darientimes.com
Editorial: Stop plan to redefine ‘affordable’
Some House Republicans in Connecticut have a novel idea for solving the state’s real and growing housing crisis. They want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It goes like this. Think of an issue like the poverty line. What if, instead of setting the poverty line for a family of four’s average annual income at around $30,000 ( as it was federally in 2022), we set the bar at $15,000, which was the line for an individual? Suddenly, a lot fewer people are in poverty.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Bottle Bill Implementation Complicates DEEP Commissioner Nomination
The governor’s nomination of Katie Dykes to serve another term as Connecticut’s commissioner of energy and environmental protection has met some resistance in the legislature in part due to her agency’s handling of recent updates to the state’s bottle bill. When lawmakers met for session on...
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
greenwichsentinel.com
CT launches fund to assist renters from being evicted
Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
Eyewitness News
New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Gubernatorial candidate hired by the Lamont administration
(WTNH) – Remember the Gubernatorial race? Ned Lamont, Bob Stefanowski and Rob Hotaling. Hotaling just got a job with the Lamont administration. It seems that everyone was so impressed with Hotaling during the campaign and debates that they’re brining him on board as Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Community Development.
Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters
(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
Comments / 0