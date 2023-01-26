ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYSE says stock-trading chaos caused by staffer’s ‘manual error’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVhJG_0kS8wSPS00

Human error is to blame for the glitch that caused wild fluctuations in share prices at the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

A NYSE employee who is based out of the exchange’s backup data center in Chicago failed to shut down the disaster-recovery system that is tested every day after the closing bell as part of routine maintenance, according to Bloomberg News.

The backup system, which is meant to be activated in case of disaster, was still running when trading commenced at its usual time of 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

That tricked the NYSE computers into thinking that the opening bell was simply a continuation of trading.

On normal days, the exchange’s opening auction, which takes place at 9:30 a.m., sets the initial prices of shares that are listed.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXRO9_0kS8wSPS00 Dow turns positive as stocks rebound despite Microsoft’s dismal forecast

But the glitch on Tuesday resulted in wild swings by as much as 25% in the stock price for some 250 companies, including Altria, Mastercard, McDonalds, Uber, Wells Fargo, and Verizon.

Trading of the affected stocks was halted for about 15 seconds and then continued around five minutes later, according to a Nasdaq-run web site that tracks stock halts.

NYSE officials investigated the matter for hours and came away confident knowing what caused the glitch, according to Bloomberg News.

The error caused the NYSE to cancel thousands of trades. The cost of those cancellations has yet to be determined.

The NYSE put out a terse statement on Wednesday which read: “The root cause was determined to be a manual error involving the Exchange’s Disaster Recovery configuration at system start of day.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GicOG_0kS8wSPS00
Dow falls more than 1,200 points on worse-than-expected inflation report

Companies listed on the exchange can submit complaints about damages to NYSE management.

The NYSE manages a $500,000 monthly fund intended to compensate brokers in the event of glitches similar to which occurred on Tuesday.

But the mishap left a bad taste in the mouths of Wall Street veterans, including Charles Schwab Corp.

The brokerage firm felt compelled to release a statement on Wednesday blasting the NYSE by name.

“Unfortunately, the NYSE has not owned up to their full responsibility and retail investors will have to go through a lengthy process to correct orders, with no guarantee of a reasonable outcome,” a Charles Schwab spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

“If Exchanges will not accept accountability when they make an obvious mistake, it further heightens our concerns that routing even greater levels of retail orders to the exchanges will dramatically reduce the quality of the investing experience for America’s retail investors,” the spokesperson, Mayura Hooper, said.

The Post has sought comment from NYSE.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy