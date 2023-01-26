ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBA

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee

Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.29.23

FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 128, Orlando 109. (Bulls: 23-26, 10-16 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and DeRozan each with 32 pts. Magic: M. Wagner: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Magic: Banchero: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Magic: Anthony: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2023

New Orleans (26-24) will try to get back in the win column against one of the NBA’s premier teams Sunday night, visiting Milwaukee (32-17) at 7 p.m. Central in Fiserv Forum. The Pelicans dropped a seventh game in a row Saturday, losing 113-103 at home vs. Washington. Watch Willie...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: Could D-Rose return? Bulls trade deadline thoughts and more

Parker Lerdal: Will Ex-Bull Derrick Rose return to Chicago as part of the NBA trade deadline this year?. Sam: Independently of being his biographer, I believe it would be an excellent move for a team that still remains without a true point guard, and that’s hurt the Bulls this season without Ball. Goran Dragić fills in admirably, but not for long periods. Rose would be a terrific addition for spot minutes, if not also local popularity and the ability to mentor a local guard like Ayo Dosunmu. But it seems like a difficult fit. Rose is out of the Knicks’ rotation, it seems for good, and the reports have been they’ll try to send him somewhere he can compete. But even if he’s never said it out loud lately, I believe he’d welcome a return home. The issue is his salary of about $14 million this season and a team option for next season. The Bulls might be able to match that with a package that includes Coby White, Tony Bradley and an addition. Though it’s unclear if the Bulls have plans for White. If Rose isn’t traded next month, then you figure he’ll get a buyout and then choose a team. The last time he was in the playoffs in New York a few years ago even at his somewhat reduced level he was their best player in the series.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas

Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime

The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Wizards 113, Pelicans 103

Wizards (23-26), Pelicans (26-24) Three weeks ago, New Orleans routed Washington by 20 points in our nation’s capital, despite playing without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. When the Pelicans and Wizards met again Saturday, the outcome was symbolic of both teams’ recent fortunes since the Jan. 9 blowout. Washington reeled off its fifth straight victory, while New Orleans lost its seventh in a row. “There are times in the season where you go through stretches that are not fun,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “This is one of them. But I firmly believe these times test your character, make you stronger and bring you together.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Wizards arrive in Crescent City on win streak

On paper, Washington (22-26) is the only upcoming opponent for New Orleans over the next seven days that sports a losing record – but the Wizards also possess the longest current winning streak among that group (four). With the Pelicans having lost as many home games in January (three) as they did in November and December combined (three), it’s essential to regain their footing in the Smoothie King Center, prior to a challenging three-game road trip that stops in Milwaukee (Sunday back-to-back), Denver (Tuesday) and Dallas (Thursday).
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah

For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

