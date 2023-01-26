Parker Lerdal: Will Ex-Bull Derrick Rose return to Chicago as part of the NBA trade deadline this year?. Sam: Independently of being his biographer, I believe it would be an excellent move for a team that still remains without a true point guard, and that’s hurt the Bulls this season without Ball. Goran Dragić fills in admirably, but not for long periods. Rose would be a terrific addition for spot minutes, if not also local popularity and the ability to mentor a local guard like Ayo Dosunmu. But it seems like a difficult fit. Rose is out of the Knicks’ rotation, it seems for good, and the reports have been they’ll try to send him somewhere he can compete. But even if he’s never said it out loud lately, I believe he’d welcome a return home. The issue is his salary of about $14 million this season and a team option for next season. The Bulls might be able to match that with a package that includes Coby White, Tony Bradley and an addition. Though it’s unclear if the Bulls have plans for White. If Rose isn’t traded next month, then you figure he’ll get a buyout and then choose a team. The last time he was in the playoffs in New York a few years ago even at his somewhat reduced level he was their best player in the series.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO