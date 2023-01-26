Read full article on original website
NBA
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans Targeting John Collins And OG Anunoby
Pelicans reportedly considering two top targets ahead of 2023 trade deadline.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.29.23
FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 128, Orlando 109. (Bulls: 23-26, 10-16 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and DeRozan each with 32 pts. Magic: M. Wagner: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Magic: Banchero: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Magic: Anthony: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2023
New Orleans (26-24) will try to get back in the win column against one of the NBA’s premier teams Sunday night, visiting Milwaukee (32-17) at 7 p.m. Central in Fiserv Forum. The Pelicans dropped a seventh game in a row Saturday, losing 113-103 at home vs. Washington. Watch Willie...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Lakers Rule LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out vs. Nets on Monday
Los Angeles will be without its two biggest stars on Monday night in Brooklyn.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Could D-Rose return? Bulls trade deadline thoughts and more
Parker Lerdal: Will Ex-Bull Derrick Rose return to Chicago as part of the NBA trade deadline this year?. Sam: Independently of being his biographer, I believe it would be an excellent move for a team that still remains without a true point guard, and that’s hurt the Bulls this season without Ball. Goran Dragić fills in admirably, but not for long periods. Rose would be a terrific addition for spot minutes, if not also local popularity and the ability to mentor a local guard like Ayo Dosunmu. But it seems like a difficult fit. Rose is out of the Knicks’ rotation, it seems for good, and the reports have been they’ll try to send him somewhere he can compete. But even if he’s never said it out loud lately, I believe he’d welcome a return home. The issue is his salary of about $14 million this season and a team option for next season. The Bulls might be able to match that with a package that includes Coby White, Tony Bradley and an addition. Though it’s unclear if the Bulls have plans for White. If Rose isn’t traded next month, then you figure he’ll get a buyout and then choose a team. The last time he was in the playoffs in New York a few years ago even at his somewhat reduced level he was their best player in the series.
NBA
Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA
"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas
Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
NBA
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
NBA
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Wizards 113, Pelicans 103
Wizards (23-26), Pelicans (26-24) Three weeks ago, New Orleans routed Washington by 20 points in our nation’s capital, despite playing without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. When the Pelicans and Wizards met again Saturday, the outcome was symbolic of both teams’ recent fortunes since the Jan. 9 blowout. Washington reeled off its fifth straight victory, while New Orleans lost its seventh in a row. “There are times in the season where you go through stretches that are not fun,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “This is one of them. But I firmly believe these times test your character, make you stronger and bring you together.”
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Wizards arrive in Crescent City on win streak
On paper, Washington (22-26) is the only upcoming opponent for New Orleans over the next seven days that sports a losing record – but the Wizards also possess the longest current winning streak among that group (four). With the Pelicans having lost as many home games in January (three) as they did in November and December combined (three), it’s essential to regain their footing in the Smoothie King Center, prior to a challenging three-game road trip that stops in Milwaukee (Sunday back-to-back), Denver (Tuesday) and Dallas (Thursday).
NBA
Joel Embiid Drops 47 in Showdown with Jokic, Nuggets; Sixers Win Seventh Straight
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 126-119, en route to their seventh consecutive win. Philadelphia scored 126 points on .517 shooting (18-35 3FG), marking the first time this season the team has scored 125-plus points while shooting at least 50-percent from both the field and beyond the arc (Stathead).
NBA
Let’s Fly: Bryce McGowens Playing The ‘Right Way’ And Hungry For More
One of the most frequent challenges for NBA rookies is figuring out how to impact the game – sometimes with limited minutes – when they don’t have the ball as much or aren’t getting as many shots as they did in college or even the G League.
NBA
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
NBA
Trajan Langdon on Pelicans roster, early season adversity | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi recaps the recent Pelicans losses and the return of Brandon Ingram against the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus hear radio highlights from radio play by play announcer Todd Graffagnini and color analyst John DeShazier breaks down the final play against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
MikeCheck: Grizzlies seek ‘high note’ to end painful trip as they adjust to Adams’ injury absence
MINNEAPOLIS – The task of replacing Steven Adams in the middle of the Grizzlies lineup is as massive a challenge as any they’ve faced in a season of notable injury absenses. So much so, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins essentially unrolled a scroll’s list of intangibles the veteran, seven-footer...
