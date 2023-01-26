Read full article on original website
Related
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints
The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Meth contamination in libraries is tip of the iceberg, experts say
Meth contamination forced three Denver area libraries to close in the last two months, but they're not the only public spaces experiencing the kind of substance abuse that poses a health hazard to unsuspecting Coloradans. Drug contamination is increasingly becoming a pernicious problem in the state — so much so...
milehighcre.com
Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility
JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
Fort Collins police vehicle rolls onto its roof following crash; 2 injured
A Fort Collins on-duty officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The driver of the civilian vehicle was also injured. Both injuries were minor, police said.
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Massive 40+ Vehicle Crash, Pileup Between Elk Mountain And Laramie, Wyoming
UPDATE: Interstate 80 Closed Until Late Morning Monday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon near the Wagonhound rest area between Elk Mountain and Laramie on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Saturday that one person was killed and other injuries were...
One dead after four-car crash near Boulder
A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road killed one person Thursday. The Boulder Police Department is investigating the fatal four-car crash, which happened a few minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department news release. A blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound...
1310kfka.com
New development coming to area across from CSU’s Fort Collins campus
Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado
You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
Woman killed after crash at Boulder intersection
A woman died after a four-car crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road in Boulder.
The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it
The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
CU Boulder News & Events
‘Gateway drug’ no more: Study shows legalizing recreational cannabis does not increase substance abuse
Legalizing recreational cannabis at the state level does not increase substance use disorders or use of other illicit drugs among adults and, in fact, may reduce alcohol-related problems, according to new CU Boulder research. The study of more than 4,000 twins from Colorado and Minnesota also found no link between...
Comments / 2