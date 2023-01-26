ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Denver

Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints

The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighcre.com

Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility

JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
yellowscene.com

The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
BOULDER, CO
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
K99

Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes

Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

One dead after four-car crash near Boulder

A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road killed one person Thursday. The Boulder Police Department is investigating the fatal four-car crash, which happened a few minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department news release. A blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

New development coming to area across from CSU's Fort Collins campus

Dozens of new homes are coming to an area across from Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports a three-story apartment building with 77 units and nine single-family homes was approved for a five-acre plot of land at South Shields Street and Westward Drive. It took the developer five years to win city approval. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado

You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it

The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
COLORADO STATE

