Ocean County officials are warning residents of a new telephone scam that is targeting Ocean Ride customers. ​“We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Rideemployees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO