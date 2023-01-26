ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Masked Man Throws Molotov Cocktail at Synagogue in New Jersey [UPDATED]

Authorities are investigating after a masked man threw him Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in New Jersey. At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of a Greater MetroWest community synagogue. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and as such, the damage was limited, the synagogue said in a statement. Police are on-scene and investigating.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ocean County Officials Warn About Ocean Ride Scam

Ocean County officials are warning residents of a new telephone scam that is targeting Ocean Ride customers. ​“We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Rideemployees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy