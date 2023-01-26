SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan has been named to the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend as he continues to grow and shine in his rookie campaign for the Spurs. The ninth pick in the most recent draft has been improving at a mind-boggling rate, and he's arguably been the best rookie in the league over the last several weeks. He'll be one of 11 NBA newcomers heading to Salt Lake City to participate in the game.

