ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Sochan rising star for Spurs; preview of game vs Kings

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to react to the good news that Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is named an NBA Rising Star. Also, a quick Spurs-Kings preview. All this and more on this new episode...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan earns spot in Rising Stars Challenge

SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan has been named to the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend as he continues to grow and shine in his rookie campaign for the Spurs. The ninth pick in the most recent draft has been improving at a mind-boggling rate, and he's arguably been the best rookie in the league over the last several weeks. He'll be one of 11 NBA newcomers heading to Salt Lake City to participate in the game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
KENS 5

Wizards 127, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost against the Washington Wizards, 127-106, at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is now on a six-game losing skid while the Wizards snapped a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'It's a process' | How Jeremy Sochan is growing his offensive game as a rookie

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has put together quite a string of consecutive games on the offensive end of the court. Amid the Spurs' current six-game losing streak, the San Antonio rookie has seven-straight games of double-figure scoring including a career-high 30 points against the Suns in an overtime loss which made him the youngest player in franchise history to reach that feat.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy