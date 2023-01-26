Read full article on original website
Wizards beat Spurs in San Antonio for the first time since 1999
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs (14-37) couldn't hang on against the Washington Wizards, who got their first victory in San Antonio this century on Monday night by a score of 127-106. The Spurs have now lost six in a row. Coming off a career-high 30 points, Jeremy Sochan came...
Sochan rising star for Spurs; preview of game vs Kings
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to react to the good news that Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is named an NBA Rising Star. Also, a quick Spurs-Kings preview. All this and more on this new episode...
'That's my guy' | Former Spurs still share a strong bond after their time in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday night, the TD Garden in Boston not only hosted a thrilling game between the Celtics and Lakers but also hosted a reunion for a pair of former San Antonio Spurs guards. Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV got a chance to take the court...
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan earns spot in Rising Stars Challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan has been named to the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend as he continues to grow and shine in his rookie campaign for the Spurs. The ninth pick in the most recent draft has been improving at a mind-boggling rate, and he's arguably been the best rookie in the league over the last several weeks. He'll be one of 11 NBA newcomers heading to Salt Lake City to participate in the game.
Feisty Spurs held at bay in 119-109 loss to visiting Kings; Sochan and Jones leave early with injury
SAN ANTONIO — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio 119-109 on Wednesday night, handing the beleaguered Spurs their seventh straight loss. De’Aaron Fox added 31 points for Sacramento, which has won two straight and nine of 12...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Wizards 127, Spurs 106: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost against the Washington Wizards, 127-106, at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is now on a six-game losing skid while the Wizards snapped a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team...
'It's a good feeling to be invited' | Sochan honored to be named to the NBA Rising Stars team
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is heading to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, saying he's honored to be among the league's best up-and-comers. Ahead of the team's match against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, Sochan spoke about...
The retired Spurs jerseys hanging in the AT&T Center tell their own story
SAN ANTONIO — Every time I'm inside the AT&T Center, whether it's for an NBA regular season game, a playoff matchup, the NBA Finals, an opponent's practice or even the San Antonio Rodeo, I always find myself looking up. I find myself staring. At some point, if only for...
'It's a process' | How Jeremy Sochan is growing his offensive game as a rookie
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has put together quite a string of consecutive games on the offensive end of the court. Amid the Spurs' current six-game losing streak, the San Antonio rookie has seven-straight games of double-figure scoring including a career-high 30 points against the Suns in an overtime loss which made him the youngest player in franchise history to reach that feat.
