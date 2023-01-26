ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow

Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
NORFOLK, NE
Kids invited to take part in NEST 529 writing sweepstakes

OMAHA - Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST 529, a college savings program that allows tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals. State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG, kids with a plan can get some free money put in it by participating in...
NEBRASKA STATE
State auditor Mike Foley still well aware of hot topics in legislature

NORFOLK - Over the past eight years, former lieutenant governor Mike Foley was tasked with presiding over the Nebraska Legislature and paid close attention to the various happening. Foley is now the state auditor, but is clearly still paying close attention to the legislative session as he discussed various topics...
NEBRASKA STATE
FAST FOOD FRIDAY: What's your favorite fast food restaurant?

According to some new survey, McDonald's is Nebraska's favorite fast food restaurant. Wait...what?!. I don't eat fast food a ton, but there are a few places that hit the spot when I get a certain craving:. Culver's (Hit me with that Double Butterburger Deluxe.) Runza (Swiss & Mushroom Runza. Mmmm.)
NEBRASKA STATE

