BBC
St John's Wood: Historic church destroyed in large fire
A Grade II* listed church in north-west London has been destroyed in a fire overnight. Eighty firefighters were deployed to St Mark's church in Hamilton Terrace, St John's Wood, at 23:20 GMT on Thursday. Videos on social media showed the entire two-storey building alight, while witnesses said the roof of...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
Portishead boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read aged two
A boy who taught himself to read as a toddler has been accepted as the UK's youngest member of Mensa. Four-year-old Teddy, from Portishead in Somerset, can count to 100 in six non-native languages, including Mandarin. Mensa accepts people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on an approved...
BBC
Christmas: Concert comes late after school rat problem
Pupils have been given a second chance to perform their Christmas concert after it was cancelled due to a rat infestation. Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, cancelled the event in December after reports of the problem in abandoned toilets. The issue was resolved but not in time...
BBC
Henry VI statue to stand by restored Coventry Cross
A 3D-printed statue of Henry VI will be erected in Coventry as part of an £800,000 project in the city centre. The city council said it would be an exact replica of a statue made in the 1500s, which is now housed in the Herbert Art Gallery. It will...
BBC
Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
BBC
Pictures show plans for Birmingham's ex-Smithfield market
Pictures have been released showing the £1.9bn plans to transform a former wholesale market site in Birmingham. The Smithfield site in Digbeth was previously used to host basketball, wheelchair basketball and beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Games. Plans include office space, markets, a roof garden, shops, a pub, and...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
Faye Fantarrow: 'Onwards and upwards' after initial treatment
A singer diagnosed with a rare brain tumour has completed her first course of treatment in the US. A fundraiser set up to help with the cost of Faye Fantarrow's treatment has raised half of the money needed. She was working with Dave Stewart on an EP in August when...
BBC
Brent Cross: Charity department store opens in 'UK first'
What is billed as the UK's first multi-charity store has opened to shoppers. Charity Super.Mkt at Brent Cross Shopping Centre sells donated clothing supplied by 10 UK charities, including Barnardo's and Cancer Research. It comes as second-hand fashion is gaining in popularity amid the rising cost of living and a...
BBC
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
BBC
Workers at Tonbridge Castle Christmas event yet to be paid
Staff who are yet to be paid for working at a Christmas event in Kent say they are worried about being able to afford their rent. The Castlemas event at Tonbridge Castle hosted 64 festive stalls, as well as an igloo theatre, live music and a bar. According to an...
