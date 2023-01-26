Read full article on original website
TL
2d ago
If they had the 3pt line when Maravich played he would have had 5,000 or more points. The marjority of his shots were from downtown
Reply(5)
10
Jerry L. McCauley
2d ago
Record should always stand, Pete played when there wasn’t a 3- point line or we wouldn’t even be discussing someone surpassing his record.
Reply(2)
5
yagottabekiddingme
1d ago
What's NOT alluded to in the article........Maravich had NO 3 point line back in his day. Sure, he shot the hell out of the ball, but then Pete only played 3 years, whereas Davis is playing in his 5th. Big difference. I'll take Pistol Pete's 44.5 points per game, thanks.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Yardbarker
Video: 18-Year-Old Allen Iverson vs. 17-Year-Old Kevin Garnett At Nike Camp In 1993
Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett are undoubtedly two of the greatest players in the NBA and are rightfully considered to be legends. And the two had some competition even before they set foot in the league. An archival video of an 18-year-old Iverson playing against a 17-year-old Garnett in 1993...
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Larry Bird Roasts Dominique Wilkins Through Text Message
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird sent hilarious text message about Atlanta Hawks broadcaster Dominique Wilkins.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Fran McCaffery Announces Update On His Son, Patrick
It's been several weeks since Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery took his mental health pause from playing for Hawkeyes. Ahead of tonight's game against Michigan State, his father had an update on his status. Speaking to the media, Fran McCaffery said that Patrick has been practicing and is doing ...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"
Kyrie Irving wrote "Black Revolution" on his Nike shoes before the Brooklyn Nets played the Detroit Pistons.
Georgia Bulldogs coach arrives in helicopter at Holy Trinity High School for recruiting trip
Kirby Smart’s helicopter landed on the Hicksville school’s football field just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Billionaire Investments Allegedly Off The Table After Bethune-Cookman College Rescinds Ed Reed Coaching Offer
Word has it that Ed Reed had something other than game plans to bring to Bethune-Cookman College, but they may no longer come into fruition. This something happens to be funding from billionaire philanthropists. NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James took to Instagram to reveal that Ed Reed was partnering with investors for significant […]
Why Is Charles Barkley Called Sir Charles?
While plenty of NBA players have iconic nicknames, Charles Barkley has piled up more monikers than most. Whether you remember the Alabama native from his playing days or only know him as a key part of TNT’s basketball coverage, the former forwards is an unmistakable presence. You can call him Chuck, Sir Charles, or anything in between, but you know exactly who he is.
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
atozsports.com
UConn HC Geno Auriemma completely embarrasses himself during game against Lady Vols
UConn took down the Lady Vols in Knoxville on Thursday night, but that didn’t stop Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma from completely embarrassing himself. At halftime of UConn’s 84-67 win, Auriemma was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Auriemma proceeded to go on a rant about the officiating...
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Scottie Pippen Explained Why He Wasn't In The Original Space Jam With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen couldn't be a part of the original Space Jam movie and a couple of years ago, he revealed the reason.
Comments / 15