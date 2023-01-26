ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TL
2d ago

If they had the 3pt line when Maravich played he would have had 5,000 or more points. The marjority of his shots were from downtown

Jerry L. McCauley
2d ago

Record should always stand, Pete played when there wasn’t a 3- point line or we wouldn’t even be discussing someone surpassing his record.

yagottabekiddingme
1d ago

What's NOT alluded to in the article........Maravich had NO 3 point line back in his day. Sure, he shot the hell out of the ball, but then Pete only played 3 years, whereas Davis is playing in his 5th. Big difference. I'll take Pistol Pete's 44.5 points per game, thanks.

Comments / 0

