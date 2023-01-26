ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam Singles Title

Novak Djokovic is the King of Melbourne Park. The 35-year-old Serbian won his 10th Australian Open singles title on Sunday after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday. Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player -- male or female. The win also secures Djokovic...
NBC Los Angeles

Aryna Sabalenka Celebrates 2023 Australian Open Victory With Glass of Champagne

Two weeks of tennis victories at the 2023 Australian Open calls for celebration. Sabalenka, 24, did just that as she raised a toast of champagne in her post-match press conference after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. Well, I will have some good pizza, of course, and...
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captains and Starters

Here are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game captains and starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rosters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game are falling into place. TNT on Thursday revealed the captains and starters for the annual game that will be hosted by Salt Lake City, Utah this year in the Vivint Arena, home of the Jazz.
UTAH STATE
NBC Los Angeles

USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Colombia

USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy