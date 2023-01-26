Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'
A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths. He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon. They put temporary powers in place...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
BBC
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
NECN
Court Docs Reveal Disturbing New Details About Case of 7-Year-Old Who Was Burned, Beaten
A New Hampshire man who is facing several charges after his 7-year-old son was reportedly beaten and burned waived his arraignment on Friday. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, had been expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County District Court in Manchester, but he waived his arraignment Friday morning and did not appear in court. The boy's mother identified Mohammad as his biological father.
No-one will be prosecuted after woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs in park
No-one will be prosecuted over a reported dog attack that left a woman dead in Surrey, police have said.A 28-year-old, who has not yet been named by police, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs when she was set upon. She was later pronounced dead at the scene in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, on 12 January.Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life. “I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries....
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Man dies after being crushed by public urinal near Trafalgar Square
A man has died after he was crushed by a telescopic public urinal he was working on in central London.Emergency services raced to the scene in the West End on Friday to attempt to free the maintenance worker, who become trapped underneath the unit. A rescue operation was launched just after 1pm between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road, near the capital’s busy theatre district.The London Fire Brigade sent four fire engines and around 25 firefighters, and with the help of police and paramedics at the scene managed to free the man but he was pronounced dead soon after.In a...
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Police release CCTV image of missing mother who had recently given birth 'without medical help'
Police have released a CCTV image (pictured) that they believe shows Constance Marten wrapped in a large red scarf outside Harwich Port in Essex around 9am this morning.
Chilling map shows site where two missing teen girls, 15 and 17, were found dead as eerie position of bodies revealed
TWO teens were found dead over the weekend just feet away from each other and eerily close to the Arizona group home where they were living. Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center in Mesa on Saturday night, according to authorities.
BBC
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered the bodies of Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51 An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads. Police believe the...
