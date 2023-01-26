Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Elden Ring: The Official Art Book Preorders On Sale
Today, you can save on preorders for both volumes of the upcoming Elden Ring: The Official Art Book. Today's other daily deals include a powerful AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU (RTX 3080 equivalent), the top-of-the-line AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU (RTX 4080 equivalent), the diminutive Cooler Master NR200P mini ITX case, an Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop, and more.
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Out Zone Gameplay Trailer
Toaplan’s arcade shooter Out Zone is back in action and reloaded with modern features, like online leaderboards, arcade-accurate emulation, quick saves, and the brand-new beginner mode. As one of the most celebrated run and gun shooters in arcade history, its hellish challenges will get your blood pumping if you have the skills to match!
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
What To Expect From The Last of Us Season 2 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’ve got confirmation that season 2 of The Last of Us is indeed happening over at HBO. The series premiered with 22 million viewers watching domestically, with both old and new fans buzzing about the series across social media. We’ve already heard both Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann mention in interviews about how they don’t plan on extending #TLoU series beyond the games based on #TheLastofUs, which gave hints that at least another season was on the horizon on #HBO. In other entertainment news, the new Shazam trailer might reveal a whole lot more than anticipated from the latest DC superhero outing. And speaking of returning, Tobey Maguire says he’d love to return as Spider-Man, again.
Dead Space PC Graphics Comparison: Low vs. Ultra Settings
It's no question that the new Dead space remake looks great. Well as it turns out, it required PC specifications to run the game are shockingly low. So whether you have a low-end PC or a 4K beast of a machine, this video proves that you're still in for a good time. PC specifications used for capture can be found below.
Dead Space: How to Get the Secret Ending
Dead Space has an alternate ending that you can only get in new game plus after collecting 12 marker fragments. Here's what happens and how you do it.
Attachments
Attachments is the first chapter in Forspoken. This chapter serves as an introduction to the main character, Aflre "Frey" Holland, and basic mechanics to get you started. This step-by-step walkthrough will guide you to complete every task as you help Frey get her life back on track. Spoiler Warning. This...
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
Gift Guide - List of Best Gifts for Each Character
A returning feature in Fire Emblem Engage is the ability to give gifts to your allies and units, which will increase your support bonds and allow you to reach new levels and unlock more support conversations. Whether bought or found in the Somniel, each gift may have different meanings to the characters you present them to, and this page serves as a guide for the best gifts to give each character.
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Research and Event Guide
The Crackling Voltage event is debuting in Pokemon GO, bringing with it exclusive Special Research, Shiny debuts, specialized Raid Battles, and more!This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Crackling Voltage event within Pokemon GO, including its runtime, available rewards, and more!. Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event Runtime. The...
3 New LEGO Star Wars Helmet Sets Are Up for Preorder
Other a pair of extremely popular LEGO flower sets (great gift idea for Valentine’s Day, btw), February isn’t shaping up to be a big month for LEGO releases. Thankfully, March may pick up the pace, as the company has just put three new Star Wars helmet LEGO sets up for preorder. They’re Princess Leia’s Boushh helmet, Captain Rex’s helmet, and Clone Commander Cody’s helmet. They all look great. They’re $69.99 each and are set to release March 1.
Pricey Shoots
Pricey Shoots are an account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A Pricey Shoot can be obtained from a Shoot Patch in Master Rank quests and expeditions. Pricey Shoots can be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. They are exclusive to the Shrine Ruins locale and can be obtained from the Unique Item: Shoot Patch.
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Dead Space Remake - Environmental Hazard (Chapter 6)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Environmental Hazard (Chapter 6) and grab the Force Gun before fighting the Leviathan. 00:20 - Premeditated Malpractice Side Mission unlocked. 01:25 - Power Node. 06:28 - Audio Log (Cross's Log 01) 18:08 - Audio Log (Cross's Log 02) 19:20 - Force...
