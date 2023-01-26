ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Swarovski to Drop Glittering Collabs With Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry, Phileo

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0na6fL_0kS8vG6B00

MILAN — Swarovski ’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, has partnered with the Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development hub for a trifecta of glittering collaborations with emerging fashion brands.

In particular, the Austrian company joined forces with Weinsanto , Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo to develop exclusive styles of bag, apparel and footwear, respectively.

More from WWD

The collaboration with Victor Weinsanto , who launched his namesake line in 2020, resulted in a glam makeover of the geometric Weinsanto Bag style, whose structured shape crafted from yellow leather was covered with a cascade of flatback Swarovski crystals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMtBD_0kS8vG6B00
Swarovski’s collaboration with Weinsanto.

In keeping with the flamboyant and youthful spirit, the company additionally tied up with Liberal Youth Ministry, the Guadalajara-based brand founded by Mexican designer Antonio Zaragoza, on three new designs. These include a sweater spelling out the motto “Dream Baby Dream” and punctuated by Swarovski’s octagonal motif, as well as an ombré design in aquamarine, clear and rose flatback crystals; an oversize T-shirt reprising the same lettering and available in pastel shades, and a limited-edition skirt inspired by Aztec art and ‘80s and ‘90s subculture and defined by a distressed hem, bleached mint tones and rose crystals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0VEV_0kS8vG6B00
Swarovski’s collaboration with Liberal Youth Ministry.

Launched by teenage sneakerhead Philéo Landowski in 2019, Paris-based shoe label Phileo has been making a name for itself for its retro-inflected footwear crafted using non-animal materials, like canvas or plant-based alternatives to leather. The partnership with Swarovski resulted in the limited-release 005 Crystal Derby style made from a material derived from apple peel waste and standing out for a polka-dot motif on the upper part and a chunky sole. The latter features embedded screws that have been topped with clear Swarovski crystals.

Exclusively available online through the Swarovski Creators Lab and in select Swarovski stores, the Weinsanto bag launched on Thursday with a price tag of 1,250 euros, while the Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo pieces will drop on March 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lRdy_0kS8vG6B00
Swarovski’s collaboration with Phileo.

“Craftsmanship, collaboration and innovation are integral to Swarovski’s DNA, which is why we are so proud of our Creators Lab platform. It is such an exciting space for us to co-create brilliant new crystallized designs with esteemed brands worldwide and to offer unique and collectible products to our customers,” said Peter Widmann, head of business-to-business, collaborations and licensing at Swarovski.

Launched in 2021 , the platform already counts a long roster of partnerships, as previous tie-ups resulted in special Amina Muaddi and Aquazzura sandals , Judith Leiber handbags, Nike Women’s Air Force 1 LXX sneakers, a FAO Schwarz nutcracker statuette and a crystallized basketball developed with streetwear brand Market. In October, Swarovski Creators Lab embarked on its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Advisory Board Crystals , while last month it teamed with high-end sneaker brand Golden Goose for a sparkly version of the signature Super-Star style and a special skateboard.

Earlier this month, Swarovski also unveiled the starry tiara it designed for the 2023 edition of the Vienna Opera Ball and its latest collection dedicated to Valentine’s Day .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQSUL_0kS8vG6B00
Swarovski’s collaboration with Liberal Youth Ministry.

Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development aims to nurture creative talents in fashion. Established in 2019, the creative hub joins the Dover Street Market network of stores that counts notable locations in London, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Beijing.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Chanel’s Front Row, a South Korean-Italian Match, Prada Helps With Ocean Education

TILDA TALKS FASHION: Tilda Swinton entered like the friendliest rock star in town, with her signature platinum locks shaved and sideswept, all while wearing a sequined silver bomber, and proceeded to hug and introduce herself to everyone in the front row. Chanel also brought together Marion Cotillard, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly and Big Bang rapper G-Dragon.
WWD

Balmain Pre-Fall 2023

Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
WWD

Plan C, 10 Corso Como Team Up for Bag Capsule

PLAN CC: Plan C and retailer 10 Corso Como have joined forces for a capsule collection of bags. For the occasion, the brand founded by Carolina Castiglioni has tweaked its signature canvas tote style by mixing its Pili and Bianca hand-sketched characters — which were conceived by Castiglioni’s daughter Margherita to portray her brother Filippo and friend Bianca — with 10 Corso Como’s distinctive graphic pattern designed by American artist Kris Ruhs.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Big BagsThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber Available in two sizes and retailing at $400 and $540,...
CultureMap Houston

Gucci opens luxe new outpost in The Woodlands with iconic brand's latest looks

Fashion-forward shoppers have a new location to get their latest Gucci fix, as the iconic brand just added one more Houston boutique to its luxury lineup. Their latest emporium, which opened on Friday, January 27 in The Woodlands Mall (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., Suite 700), marks the brand's ninth store in their continued expansion in the Lone Star State. The expansive store spans 6,500 square feet, where customers can explore Gucci's luxury range of leather goods and accessories, including the Blondie line. Guests are also invited to discover the fashion house's Cosmogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Hypebae

Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show

Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
The Independent

Chris Brown mocked for ‘department store’ sized closet in his house: ‘This isn’t a flex’

Chris Brown revealed that he built a “department store” sized wardrobe in his house to store all of his clothing, but many fans were unimpressed with the size of his closet and more concerned with his organisation skills.The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on 25 January to show off his extensive clothing collection. “I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in the video. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”The “Kiss Kiss” singer panned his camera through a long hallway filled with racks of puffer jackets and T-shirts. At the end...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally. To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings....
Hypebae

Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway

Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Elle

Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show

Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
Hypebae

Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway

Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Sisters Bring Whimsy and Luxury to Their 1st Saudi Arabian Boutique

When it came time to open their first jewelry store, sister and business partners Reema, Alanoud, and Danah Alghunaim wanted something that both honored the diversity of brands they collectively love as well as creating a space where their customers can be curious, they say. The resulting store for the...
WWD

Year of Ours Shares Team Spirit With Inclusive Community of Consumers

When Eleanor Haycock founded Year of Ours in 2016, alongside designer Alejandra Hernandez, she aimed to finally bring high-quality, confidence-driven athleticwear to the modern woman, regardless of body type. While the activewear market is becoming increasingly crowded, Haycock said “there is still a lot of progress to be made.” The hole in the market was something she was experiencing herself when shopping. As a runner and someone who works out frequently, Haycock told WWD she “could not find leggings in the market that would stay up.”More from WWDLooks from the Demi Moore x Andie Swim CollectionPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe...
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Anybody who doesn’t believe that sustainable fashion can be as glamorous as any un-sustainably created couture dress parading down the red carpet should check out Ronald van der Kemp’s radical practice of upcycling and repurposing deadstock. It’s just amazing what this passionate pioneer is able to achieve, turning scraps of couture fabrics salvaged from trash into splendid frocks. “It’s Project Trashure,” he joked. “Making textile trash into treasures.”
WWD

Woolrich Teams With Lucien Smith on Charity-filled Capsule Collection

WOOL-CHARITY: After tapping artist Lucien Smith to front its fall 2020 ad campaign, Woolrich is dropping a capsule collection of archive-drawn workwear pieces that will benefit Serving the People, Smith’s nonprofit organization. The New York-based painter and film director, known for his abstract artworks painted with fire extinguishers, visited the Woolrich archives and in a four-handed effort selected three signature patterns for the outdoors-y capsule.More from WWDWoolrich RTW Fall 2023Lola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberWoolrich RTW Fall 2022 They include the black and red “Hunting Check” motif worked for a half-zippered polar fleece; the 1987 camouflage pattern...
WWD

Joya Studio Taps Shantell Martin for New Candles

Joya Studio has kicked off a partnership with multihyphenate Shantell Martin, in the form of two candles for sale on Joya’s website. Coming in a standard 6.5 oz. size and an extra large 46 oz.-sized artist’s edition with 22-karat white gold accents, the prices range from $48 for the former to $700 for the latter.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 The votives of each size are adorned with Martin’s artwork.  Joya founder Frederick Bouchardy said his mandate for the collaboration was broad. “The idea was to...
WWD

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy