Swarovski to Drop Glittering Collabs With Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry, Phileo

MILAN — Swarovski ’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, has partnered with the Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development hub for a trifecta of glittering collaborations with emerging fashion brands.

In particular, the Austrian company joined forces with Weinsanto , Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo to develop exclusive styles of bag, apparel and footwear, respectively.

The collaboration with Victor Weinsanto , who launched his namesake line in 2020, resulted in a glam makeover of the geometric Weinsanto Bag style, whose structured shape crafted from yellow leather was covered with a cascade of flatback Swarovski crystals.

In keeping with the flamboyant and youthful spirit, the company additionally tied up with Liberal Youth Ministry, the Guadalajara-based brand founded by Mexican designer Antonio Zaragoza, on three new designs. These include a sweater spelling out the motto “Dream Baby Dream” and punctuated by Swarovski’s octagonal motif, as well as an ombré design in aquamarine, clear and rose flatback crystals; an oversize T-shirt reprising the same lettering and available in pastel shades, and a limited-edition skirt inspired by Aztec art and ‘80s and ‘90s subculture and defined by a distressed hem, bleached mint tones and rose crystals.

Launched by teenage sneakerhead Philéo Landowski in 2019, Paris-based shoe label Phileo has been making a name for itself for its retro-inflected footwear crafted using non-animal materials, like canvas or plant-based alternatives to leather. The partnership with Swarovski resulted in the limited-release 005 Crystal Derby style made from a material derived from apple peel waste and standing out for a polka-dot motif on the upper part and a chunky sole. The latter features embedded screws that have been topped with clear Swarovski crystals.

Exclusively available online through the Swarovski Creators Lab and in select Swarovski stores, the Weinsanto bag launched on Thursday with a price tag of 1,250 euros, while the Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo pieces will drop on March 6.

“Craftsmanship, collaboration and innovation are integral to Swarovski’s DNA, which is why we are so proud of our Creators Lab platform. It is such an exciting space for us to co-create brilliant new crystallized designs with esteemed brands worldwide and to offer unique and collectible products to our customers,” said Peter Widmann, head of business-to-business, collaborations and licensing at Swarovski.

Launched in 2021 , the platform already counts a long roster of partnerships, as previous tie-ups resulted in special Amina Muaddi and Aquazzura sandals , Judith Leiber handbags, Nike Women’s Air Force 1 LXX sneakers, a FAO Schwarz nutcracker statuette and a crystallized basketball developed with streetwear brand Market. In October, Swarovski Creators Lab embarked on its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Advisory Board Crystals , while last month it teamed with high-end sneaker brand Golden Goose for a sparkly version of the signature Super-Star style and a special skateboard.

Earlier this month, Swarovski also unveiled the starry tiara it designed for the 2023 edition of the Vienna Opera Ball and its latest collection dedicated to Valentine’s Day .

Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development aims to nurture creative talents in fashion. Established in 2019, the creative hub joins the Dover Street Market network of stores that counts notable locations in London, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Beijing.