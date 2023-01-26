Erica Frank was 38 years old when she had three heart attacks over the course of one week. The day her symptoms began, was much like any other. “I was getting ready for work and packing the kids’ bags for school, when I felt a numbness and tightness on one side of my neck. My left arm was numb, and I was nauseous, so I called my husband at work and asked him to take me to the hospital. When I got there, I was told that I was having a heart attack, and had to be transported to Buffalo General immediately.”

1 DAY AGO