Colorado State

New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
buffalohealthyliving.com

Three Heart Attacks in a Week

Erica Frank was 38 years old when she had three heart attacks over the course of one week. The day her symptoms began, was much like any other. “I was getting ready for work and packing the kids’ bags for school, when I felt a numbness and tightness on one side of my neck. My left arm was numb, and I was nauseous, so I called my husband at work and asked him to take me to the hospital. When I got there, I was told that I was having a heart attack, and had to be transported to Buffalo General immediately.”
CNET

Is This a Heart Attack? Here's What to Do and How to Know

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so knowing what to do when one occurs is essential. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US -- making it the leading cause of death nationwide. It can be tricky to even know whether what you or your loved one is experiencing qualifies as a heart attack. But if it is, there are steps you can take to improve the chances of survival and potentially save a life.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
Action News Jax

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
wmar2news

Heart disease in women: What are the signs?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.

