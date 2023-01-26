SBLive's Southern Section girls basketball top 25 (Jan. 23-29): Village Christian, Oaks Christian, Calabasas, Redondo debut

In case you haven't heard, Southern Section girls hoops is madness this season. The Open Division is still far from locked in with the regular season almost finished, and major upsets continue to occur on a weekly basis.

With that said, here are SBLive's CIFSS girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 23-29. The rankings are released every week throughout the season. Note that there were no rankings last week due to the holiday, so the previous rankings are from two weeks ago.

1. Sierra Canyon (22-0 – 1st)

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

At 22-0, Sierra Canyon is most likely three games away from an undefeated regular season.

2. Etiwanda (23-1 – 2nd)

Photo by Heston Quan

Still unbeaten against in-state competition, Etiwanda looks to defeat La Jolla Country Day for the second straight regular season on Saturday.

3. Mater Dei (22-2 – 3rd)

The Monarchs have won 14 games in a row, seemingly pulling away with the No. 3 spot in the section. Just their last five wins constitute quite a tear – double-digit wins against Sage Hill, San Juan Hills, Rosary Academy, and St. Mary's (Stockton), plus a triple -digit victory (101-1) over JSerra.

4. Ontario Christian (23-2 – 5th)

Speaking of winning streaks, Ontario Christian is up to 16 consecutive wins.

5. Sage Hill (16-8 – 4th)

Last week's loss to Santiago (Corona) dropped Sage Hill a spot, but it's still Sage's only loss to a lower-ranked opponent all season.

6. Windward (10-5 – 16th)

The Wildcats have come a long way since dropping back-to-back games against Chaminade and Bishop Montgomery about six weeks. In fact, even with a recent upset loss to Mission Hills of the San Diego Section, they've risen 10 spots in the last two weeks with double-digit wins including Santiago (Corona) and Brentwood.

7. Santiago-Corona (17-7 – 12th)

From a Dec. 29 win against Antelope onward heading into Tuesday, Santiago was 9-2 with some huge wins – including Sage Hill. Then, a fight broke out late in the fourth quarter of a close game against league rival Corona Centennial, which Santiago defeated earlier in league play. The game was not resumed.

8. Brentwood School (19-4 – 6th)

Despite a 73-62 loss against Windward last Tuesday, there's a good chance that Eagles are still Open Division-bound. In their previous game, they defeated Los Osos in overtime.

9. Leuzinger (20-3 – 7th)

As Leuzinger's strength of schedule has cooled off considerably in recent weeks, some other teams have had the chance to pass them in the rankings despite Leuzinger still not losing since November. Either the way, the Olympians would be a worthy inclusion in the Open Division, and a can't-miss championship contender in Division 1.

10. Rosary Academy (18-5 – 8th)

Barring an upset against Mater Dei, it looks like Rosary Academy won't be in the Open Division for the first time in a while. But that's a scary proposition for Division 1 foes. On Tuesday, they outlasted Orange Lutheran for the second time this season to remain top-two in the Trinity League.

11. Los Osos (13-1 – 10th)

The Grizzlies rolled against Rancho Cucamonga again on Monday to effectively lock in a top-two finish in the Baseline League. Next Thursday, they finish league play against Chino Hills, which had them on upset alert for three quarters earlier in league play before the Grizzlies pulled away in the final frame.

12. Orange Lutheran (18-6 – 15th)

Before their one-point loss against Rosary last time out, the Lancers had won four straight, including one of their most impressive wins of the season – an 88-54 rout of St. Paul.

13. Marlborough (18-5 – 10th)

After a bit of an upset loss against Harvard-Westlake, the Mustangs got back on track with wins against Mark Keppel and Alemany.

14. Corona Centennial (16-9 – 13th)

Before the game got canceled in the fourth quarter, the Huskies may well have been on their way to a win against Santiago, which would've vaulted them up the rankings. Another close loss to Santiago probably would've resulted in the same ranking or placement at No. 15.

15. Harvard-Westlake (12-6 – 18th)

There's an argument to be made that the Wolverines belong a couple spots higher, and also one that they belong a few spots lower. Like many of the other teams in this part of the top 25, they haven't been particularly consistent this season, but when they've been on, they're dangerous.

Before losing back-to-back games against Sierra Canyon and Alemany, the Wolverines had beaten Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Marlborough, and Chaminade consecutively.

16. La Salle (22-2 – 17th)

They aren't always pretty, and they aren't always as comfortable as hoped, but La Salle just keeps coming up with big wins. Within La Salle's current six-game winning streak, five wins were in single-digit games and four of them were decided by a cobined total of eight points. One of them was a 47-44 revenge victory against St. Paul, which had handed La Salle one of its only losses of the season.

17. Bishop Montgomery (18-6 – 18th)

The Knights' only losses two losses since Dec. 10 came a couple weeks ago against La Salle and Ontario Christian by three total points. In that stretch, they've beaten a litany of good teams, but not many of those wins gave them much opportunity to rise back up the rankings. That could change, however, this week in the rematch against La Salle.

18. Village Christian (15-5 – Unranked)

The hottest team in the San Fernando Valley besides Sierra Canyon? Try the Crusaders, who have won seven games in a row including Flintridge Prep, Chaminade, and Westlake. Plus, some of the teams that had beaten them before the turn of the calendar year have panned out to be quite solid.

19. Chaminade (12-12 – 11th)

Speaking of unpredictable but highly potent teams, Chaminade has free fallen since a marquee win against Santiago on Jan. 7. The main loss damaging its stock was a 54-49 upset at the hands of Village Christian on Jan. 14. But if the Eagles can shake their pattern of win one, lose one, they have enough big wins this season to rise again before the postseason starts.

20. Alemany (12-10 – 19th)

In Alemany's recent four-game skid, three of the losses were to higher-ranked Mission League opponents. The other was a bit of an upset against Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), but Alemany snapped the losing streak on Tuesday to beat Harvard-Westlake for the second time this season.

21. Oaks Christian (15-5 – Unranked)

For the Lions to be even nearly as good as they were last year with star PG Brooklyn Shamblin injured is quite a feat. Having not lost in over a month, they've been in consideration for at least a bubble spot for weeks, but didn't quite have the signature wins. Now after beating Westlake by 12 and surging Calabasas by 29 as part of an eight-game tear, it's time for them to enter the top 25.

22. Redondo Union (12-10 – Bubble)

Whether the Sea Hawks are stacked or going through a reloading phase, they can usually be expected to take on one of the more challenging schedules in SoCal. This season, it's sure as heck worked out for them, as they're 7-0 in a particularly deep Bay League gauntlet despite going 5-10 in non-league play. Since getting upset by Cypress to close out 2022, they haven't lost, and their most recent win against Culver City was an impressive 49-26 rout.

23. Westlake (17-7 – 22nd)

Westlake was rolling until last Tuesday, but after falling to Oaks Christian by 12, it's in shaky waters with the playoffs approaching. After bouncing back to beat Agoura handily, Westlake has dropped back-to-back games against Village Christian and Calabasas. If not for its 18-point win against Calabasas earlier in the month, it would probably now be outside the top 25. And with Harvard-Westlake and Oaks Christian both left on the schedule, it's at risk of losing more momentum before playoff time.

But the Warriors have beaten a number of outstanding opponents this season, and they've taken care of business against every team that shouldn't be able to push them. If they keep putting their best feet forward, good things will probably happen.

24. Hart (23-2 – 23rd)

Down to the last three regular season games, there's still an argument to be made that the Indians are the team to beat in CIFSS 2-AA. However, they're still tasked with beating Canyon (Canyon Country) and Valencia (Valencia) one more time in Foothill League play next week.

25. Calabasas (19-5 – Unranked)

Let's call a spade a spade – after a turbulent offseason that included the departure of head coach Jena Laolagi and star G/F Amia Witt, the Coyotes were widely written off this season.

But here they are still playing at a very high level under new head coach Destiny Melton. Now they're in the top 25, and one could argue that they should be as high as 22nd. They avenged a lopsided loss earlier in league play to beat Westlake on Wednesday, and wins earlier in the season against the likes of Village Christian and Buena have aged very well.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Canyon (Canyon Country), Flintridge Prep, West (Torrance), North (Torrance)