The quarterback’s father shared the childhood picture ahead of the second straight AFC championship game between the budding rivals. For the second year in a row, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will make their way to Kansas City with the hopes of taking down the Chiefs in the AFC championship game and advancing to the Super Bowl. If the third-year quarterback is able to get to the job done against Patrick Mahomes once again, it would only add to the remarkable start to his NFL career.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO