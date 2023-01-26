Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
WVNT-TV
Greg McElroy Says Nick Saban Is Under Pressure Entering 2023
After a underwhelming 2022 campaign by Alabama standards, the Crimson Tide coach may be feeling the heat more than usual next fall. View the original article to see embedded media. Alabama failed to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 this past season, which by Crimson...
WVNT-TV
Old Photo of Joe Burrow in Chiefs Helmet is Going Viral
The quarterback’s father shared the childhood picture ahead of the second straight AFC championship game between the budding rivals. For the second year in a row, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will make their way to Kansas City with the hopes of taking down the Chiefs in the AFC championship game and advancing to the Super Bowl. If the third-year quarterback is able to get to the job done against Patrick Mahomes once again, it would only add to the remarkable start to his NFL career.
WVNT-TV
Kelce Parents Share Why They Chose Eagles Game Over Chiefs
The brothers are both playing on championship Sunday for the first time. With the Eagles and Chiefs playing on Sunday, it will be the first time that both Kelce brothers are playing in championship games on the same day. As a result, the Kelce parents had to make a decision about which game to attend.
WVNT-TV
Kansas City Once Again Favored in AFC Championship Game
Plus, DFS advice, NBA awards odds and NFL coaching news. The Super Bowl LVII teams will be set this weekend. The playoff field is down to just four teams—Eagles, Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers—each of which has advanced to the Super Bowl in the last five years, but only Kansas City has won it all during that stretch.
WVNT-TV
Sean Payton Shuts Down Report About How His Broncos Interview Went
The Super Bowl XLIV champion denied that his interaction with Denver went awry. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has had no shortage of options this offseason for a hypothetical return to coaching. The Fox analyst has been connected at times to jobs with the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos and Texans. However,...
Comments / 0