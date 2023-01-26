ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

FWC recommending charges in alleged shark hammer attack at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeks to recommend charges against a 33-year-old man who was recorded on video allegedly bludgeoning a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach in December 2022. According to the FWC's investigative report, which was obtained by FOX 35,...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Invests Over $17.7 Million to Conserve 3,500 Acres

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy