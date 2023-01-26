Read full article on original website
Related
It could be illegal to drive in some Florida left-hand lanes starting in 2024
A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who "continuously" travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass.
Man Encounters Huge Alligator While Skim Boarding in Florida
It scared him to death!Continue reading
Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?
Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law
A pair of South Florida lawmakers are trying to expand Florida's "red flag" law meant to keep firearms away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
wogx.com
FWC recommending charges in alleged shark hammer attack at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeks to recommend charges against a 33-year-old man who was recorded on video allegedly bludgeoning a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach in December 2022. According to the FWC's investigative report, which was obtained by FOX 35,...
westorlandonews.com
Florida Invests Over $17.7 Million to Conserve 3,500 Acres
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.
wogx.com
Tyre Nichols beating death: Bodycam traffic stop video to be released
The city of Memphis is bracing for protests as it gets ready to release body camera footage in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. Five Memphis police officers are now facing murder charges.
St. Johns County neighbors want abandoned trailers removed from their community
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County neighborhood is dealing with what they call an eyesore. For months, people in the Sandy Creek neighborhood have been trying to figure out why abandoned trailers were dropped near the entrance of their community. With nowhere else to turn, they contacted First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin.
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
FWC seeking public input as it considers new fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a virtual workshop Wednesday evening on potential changes to fishing rules at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. FWC is exploring rule changes that they say could prevent entanglement, injury, and mortality of pelicans and other seabirds at the pier. At the […]
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
fox35orlando.com
These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
WESH
80 degree temperatures return Sunday for some of us!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. 80 degree temperatures return Sunday for some of us!
Florida man wins $1M on lottery scratch-off after someone cuts in front of him in line
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man came up big after someone stepped in front of him as he waited to buy a scratch-off ticket at a lottery machine. According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game on Wednesday.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
Comments / 0