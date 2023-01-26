Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
TMZ.com
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot
Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Disagree Over Marriage
The two recently aired out their thoughts on tying the knot with Jason Lee on his new Revolt show. Blueface & Chrisean Rock recently talked over their feelings on marriage on a new The Jason Lee Show episode on Revolt TV. Although their recent public bickering concerned fans more than usual, it seems they still have a lot to talk about. After pregnancy rumors, breakups, and a lot of Twitter back and forth, social media is on the edge of their seat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Declares Drake Dipset’s “Official 5th Member”: Video
The New York legends joined Champagne Papi on stage for his stint performing at the Apollo Theatre. We love to see legends supporting legends. For his long-awaited weekend of performances at the Apollo Theatre, Drake didn’t keep the stage to himself. Rather, he used the shows as an opportunity to give flowers to a few of his favourites. Specifically, The Diplomats, who joined him two nights in a row, were honoured.
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Adds Fuel To Ice Spice & Faith Evans Lookalike Jokes
Keyshia Cole has got some jokes regarding Ice Spice and Faith Evans‘ visual similarities just like the rest of the internet – but it’s all in good fun. On Monday (January 23), the Oakland singer was on Twitter when a fan tweeted her with a photo of Ice Spice and jokingly wrote, “You ate that.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Looks Tired In Court Video
The court is just a few weeks into the YSL trial, and it seems to be taking a toll on Thugger’s spirits and energy. As Young Thug’s trial continues to develop, the Atlanta rapper already looks tired and done with court in a new video. While there’s been no shortage of notable moments or important decisions, Thugger rested his head on a table as if it was all passing him by with the same boredom. Moreover, the last court antic he experienced was an impromptu drug deal that left him stunned, according to his lawyers.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rich Dollaz Speaks On Daughter’s Arrest: “I’m Baffled As Anyone Else”
This week, it was revealed that Rich’s daughter, Ashley Trowers, was arrested after allegedly shooting the father of her child. Following the arrest of his daughter, Rich Dollaz has spoken out about the incident. The Love & Hip Hop star was thrust into headlines this week after his daughter, Ashley Trowers, was reportedly taken into custody. She’s accused of shooting the father of her child, Demiah Tatum, when he showed up at her job.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Reveals Her Type: “Good Boys & Girls”
Druski recently said he has a crush on her, and now Ice Spice is revealing her type during an interview with Ebro Darden. We’re in the thick of the Ice Spice wave as the newcomer is on a full promotion tour for her EP, Like…? The Bronx beauty stormed the internet with her “Munch (Feelin U)” hit, and after amassing viral success, she looking to prolong her moment in the spotlight. She’s the latest artist to catch up with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, and during the chat, she promised that her full-length debut is on its way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shemar Moore Jokes About Time When Alicia Keys Turned Him Down
He asked her out for a drink and she apparently told him, “My man situation is handled.”. The number of women who have vied for Shemar Moore’s affection over the years is endless, but Alicia Keys isn’t one of them. The veteran actor recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and revisited his days as the host of Soul Train. It was then that he met Keys and revealed, “I tried to get at her.”
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Sets New Criteria For ‘Ballin’’ After Man Pulls Up To Club On A Horse
Rick Ross has set up a new rule when it comes to showing off at the club after he witnessed a man pull up to a party on horseback earlier this week. The Biggest Bawse was on his way to a club party when he noticed a man in a cowboy hat and matching attire riding to the same spot on his horse. Ross wasted no time pulling his phone out to capture the moment and let fans know he was seeing some next-level flexing.
T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals
T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kylie Jenner Reacts To TikTok Poking Fun At Her & Travis Scott’s Son’s Name: Video
Several social media users have been having a field day with the Arabic meaning of the young boy’s unique name. No matter what Kylie Jenner does, due to her A-list celebrity status, she frequently falls victim to online criticism. Whether for her on-again-off-again relationship with Travis Scott, exuberant wealth, or her fashion choices, the 25-year-old is no stranger to having social media rip into her.
Nia Long Reveals Why She Was Rejected During Charlie's Angels Audition
You People's Nia Long revealed why she was rejected for a role in Charlie's Angels following her audition on The Drew Barrymore Show.
