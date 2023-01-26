Read full article on original website
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CNET
California Residents: What to Do if You Didn't Get Your Middle Class Tax Refund
Last fall, California began issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds, one-time payments designed to ease the bite of inflation. As of Jan. 13, more than 16 million direct deposits and money cards were issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But as many as 1.4 million eligible residents have yet to...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in only three days
The final wave of direct payments to select California residents worth up to $1,050 will start being paid out to recipients in only three days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October, and all the people receiving these payments are taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
spectrumnews1.com
Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April
LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
Fast-food workers may see $22 per hour wages, McDonald's president who was paid $7.4 million last year is against it
Highly compensated McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger, calls a proposal to increase California fast-food workers' pay to $22 an hour "costly and job-destroying." He has criticized lawmakers in an open letter for passing the fast-food law, citing it will be "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state, if they are mandated to pay such a high wage to workers.
Your one-time payment up to $1,050 from the state could be coming in February
The California Franchise Tax Board just released some new information regarding the Middle Class Tax Refund which is sending out payments up to $1,050 to some qualifying residents. (source)
Fox40
Is it too late to claim your California inflation relief check?
(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve been refreshing your bank statement and checking your mailbox, waiting for your Middle Class Tax Refund to come through, California’s Franchise Tax Board wants you to know there’s still hope. The agency has been sending out the tax refunds, also known as...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to start being sent to California recipients in five days
California residents can expect to receive the final wave of direct payments worth up to $1,050 in five days. The Middle Class Tax Refund, which began in October 2022, sends out rebates via direct deposits and state-issued debit cards to eligible Californians and is designed to offer relief from increasing prices.
Update on Stimulus Check 2023: Which States Have Them and How to Get Money
The Internal Revenue Service announced late in 2022 that many taxpayers might still get stimulus payments in 2023 or at the very least a rebate on prior years' tax returns. This includes around 25 million Californians who may be eligible. People in six other states may also be eligible.
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
KGET 17
State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
No winner; Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $613 million
SACRAMENTO -- No one match all the numbers on Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing so the jackpot for Monday has grown to $613 million. The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:2-18-23-27-47, PowerBall: 15, Power Play: 4Two players in Texas matched five numbers and the power play number to walk away with $2 million. Players in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania matched five numbers to win $1 million. So far, California Lottery has raised approximately $41 million for public education from this jackpot sequence, which began in late November. Shortly after the drawing, the winning numbers were published on...
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
hstoday.us
DOT Providing $29.4 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to California
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced the immediate availability of $29.4 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds for use by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and four U.S. Federal land management agencies as a down payment on the repair work needed as a result of multiple storms and flooding events that damaged roads, bridges and highways in late December and January.
tourcounsel.com
DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California
DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
krcrtv.com
California Department of Education seeking new strategy to hire teachers
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event Thursday between the California Department of Education (CDE) and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members—a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps.
