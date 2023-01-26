Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
AP News Summary at 12:12 p.m. EST
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency officials in Ukraine say Russia’s latest widespread barrage of drone and missile attacks has killed 11 people and wounded 11 more. The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced the casualty toll in comments to Ukrainian television. The mayor of Kyiv said earlier that one person was killed in the capital, the city’s first attack-related death of the year. Authorities say three other people died in a strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia province. The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks.
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:01 p.m. EST
Man crushed to death under outdoor urinal in London. LONDON (AP) — Police in London say a pop-up urinal has crushed a man to death in the city’s theater district. Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal on Friday. The Metropolitan Police force said that the man suffered crush injuries while working on the a telescoping urinal and “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released. The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden documents
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina spoke to The Independent and drew a difference between the investigation into documents found in locations associated with President Joe Biden and documents located at former president Donald Trump’s home. The Independent spoke to Ms Mace in an exclusive interview for a profile to be published this weekend. The interview came as Mr Biden faces scrutiny after documents from his time as vice president were found both at his home in Delaware and the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.This past weekend, the Justice Department found documents dating back to...
