Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location

During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
solarindustrymag.com

Bechtel Completes 140 MW Cutlass Solar Project in Texas

Bechtel says it has completed the 140 MW DC Cutlass Solar project, located in Fort Bend, Texas, and added the outpout to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ Houston Zone. “Bechtel is supporting America’s energy transition by providing development capital for critical projects like Cutlass, and by building our...
BEND, TX
koxe.com

Wintry Weather Monday – Wednesday, Ice Main Concern

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – A trip to the grocery store for food in case of icy roads? I plan to, and recommend it, as icy travel is expected Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. You might also want to put fuel in your vehicle to avoid pumping gas with wind chills in the low 20’s.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?

The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Building and Standards Commission to Meet Feb. 16

Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Avenue to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structure upon property located as follows:
koxe.com

Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel

The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Teams Both Win Friday Night

The Brownwood Lady Lions clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a 39-29 victory against Mineral Wells at Warren Gym. The Lady Lions secured no worse than a third-place finish in the final District 6-4A girls basketball standings and their 13th postseason berth in 14 campaigns under head coach Heather Hohertz. The Lady Lions will head to Graham at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday then wrap up the regular season at home against Stephenville at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Randall R. Russell, 71, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

BFD responds to structure fire call at former OYO Hotel

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Brownwood Fire Department was dispatched to the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce, due to a structure fire. Upon arrival, at least one room on the top floor at the east end of the hotel was on fire, which was eventually extinguished though it appeared to suffer significant damage.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy

Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy, passed away January 26, 2023 at Hamilton, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment at St....
PRIDDY, TX
koxe.com

KOXE to stream Lions, Lady Lions district soccer

KOXE is proud to announce its broadcast coverage of Brownwood Lions and Brownwood Lady Lions District 5-4A varsity soccer for the 2023 season. Games broadcast by Josh Westerman can be heard on the KOXE website, KOXE.com, or the KOXE app, available to download for free in your app store. The...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Lions and Lady Lions Soccer Teams Defeat Lampasas

The Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions soccer teams both won their district games Friday night against Lampasas. The boys took a 3-0 home field victory while the girls won 5-0 in Lampasas. The Lady Lions (7-1-1, 1-0) offensive attack was sparked by Kennedi Johnson, who scored three of Bownwood’s five...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 1/27/23

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest for money laundering, possession made in Early

The Early Police Department issued the following press release Thursday:. On January 26th at 8:10 a.m. an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple...
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

One-Vehicle Wreck Near Burkett

Emergency responders were called out to a one-vehicle accident around 2:00pm Thursday afternoon. The accident took place on Hwy 206 northeast of Coleman near Burkett. The driver was out of the vehicle, injuries unknown at this time. A small fire started as a result of the wreck; however, the fire was out before the brush truck arrived. Coleman Fire, Burkett Fire, EMS, and Deputies were on the scene as of 2:30pm. Traffic had been halted temporarily, so please be careful driving out that way. More information will be published when available.
COLEMAN, TX

