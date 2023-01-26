The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?

