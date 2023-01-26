ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Deputies search for two teens in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
ATASCOSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy