Driver arrested for intoxication assault in East Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on the East Side left one person hospitalized in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of New Sulphur Springs. Police said the victim was...
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after neighbors fire gunshots in backyards, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after two neighbors fired multiple gunshots in their backyards, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Buena Vista. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a...
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed after critically wounding security guard, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before midnight in the 18300 block of Blanco Road. Police at the scene said a man walked up to the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information on suspect who shot at business, trailer
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot at a West Side building and trailer. The shooting happened on Jan. 1 in the 5500 block of Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. SAPD said approximately one hour after midnight, a shooter...
Man arrested after kidnapping his son's 15-year-old girlfriend, Sheriff Salazar says
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Bexar County, according to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar. The man arrested and charged has been identified as 35-year-old, Alexander McCormick. The 15-year-old teen McCormick kidnapped is also the girlfriend of his son, according to officials.
KSAT 12
Man shot while unloading groceries from car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while unloading groceries from his car on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Callaghan Road. Police said a man and...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
2 arrested after man was found tied up, covered in blanket, and 'injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas (TCD) -- Two people were arrested and face felony charges two months after a man was killed and later found tied up, beaten, and shot behind a vacant apartment building. Court records show Justin Hunt was arrested and charged Thursday, Jan. 26, with murder in the death...
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
KSAT 12
Deputies search for two teens in Comal County
COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus condemned the behaviors of five Memphis police officers Friday, moments after the city released video of the men beating Tyre Nichols unconscious on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The local district attorney on Thursday charged each police...
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
KSAT 12
Man shot in head after altercation at South Side Whataburger, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after an altercation at a Whataburger ended in gunfire, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and SW Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
KSAT 12
2 men shot following argument outside bar, suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to an area hospital after being shot during an altercation outside a bar late Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Frio City Road, not far from Highway 90...
