Read full article on original website
Related
UN envoy thanks Hezbollah terror group, draws rebuke from Israeli officials: 'is this real?'
A UN envoy to Lebanon was criticized by Israeli diplomats for publicly thanking a high-ranking Hezbollah official
Russia, Iran Sanctions-Proof Railroad at Risk in Armenia-Azerbaijan Crisis
Eurasia expert Silvia Boltuc told Newsweek a new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict could "dramatically threaten" the International North-South Transport Corridor.
Top U.S. Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests.
Lebanese protest as fate of blast probe hangs in balance
BEIRUT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - More than 200 people protested outside Lebanon's justice palace on Thursday over efforts to derail an investigation into the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion, as top judges cancelled a meeting to discuss the fate of the inquiry.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
France Is Considering Transferring Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightThe Ukrainian Air Force says that talks also involve the possible transfer of advanced Rafale multirole fighter jets.
CNBC
Three arrested in plot linked to Iran to assassinate U.S. journalist, DOJ says
Three men have been arrested in a plot to assassinate a U.S. journalist and human rights activist of Iranian origin who has been a critic of Iran. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against the men at a Department of Justice press conference. The victim, who lives in Brooklyn, New...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble
The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday.
Russia May Be Carrying Out 'Spoiling Attacks' on Ukraine Front Line—ISW
These attacks are thought to be a distraction tactic and come as Russian attacks on Bakhmut appear to be slowing, said the Institute for the Study of War.
The Jewish Press
Israel Rejects US Request to Send HAWK Missiles to Ukraine
Israel has rejected a request from the United States to send its half-century-old Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, according to Axios and Fox News. The missiles, which have been in storage for years, were purchased from the United States in the 1960s. They were taken...
Iran Claims It Has Come Under Drone Attack Following Explosions
Twitter ScreencapThe Iranian Ministry of Defense claims drones struck a facility in Isfahan as reports of blasts in other cities cause alarm.
The Jewish Press
Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue
*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government has freed a former spy chief who spent nearly five years in prison for leading a movement of loyalists to the late leftist President Hugo Chávez in challenging the rule of his handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro. Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed his...
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid in Jenin
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned a raid by Israeli commandos on the Palestinian town of Jenin that killed seven people and injured two, state news agency SPA reported.
Comments / 0