Pirates manager Derek Shelton calls signing Andrew McCutchen 'a move we needed to make'
When Derek Shelton learned of the possibility that Andrew McCutchen could return to the Pittsburgh Pirates, his first thought was about how the 36-year-old veteran outfielder would fit with the young ballclub. As he considered it, Shelton saw only positives. “I thought it was a move we needed to make,”...
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire
These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha wants some stability
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha has been on four different teams over the past four seasons. It makes sense that he would be looking for some stability in his current trip through free agency. That certainly seems to be the case. According to Jon Heyman of the New...
Chicago Bears: This Eagles free agent would be a huge signing
This offseason, the Chicago Bears have to add talent across their offensive line. What Justin Fields endured last year was unacceptable, and although some of his hits were his own fault, the majority of them came because of a lack of protection. With the most cap space in the NFL,...
Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
Top 4 free agent offensive tackles for the Steelers to consider
If there is one need most would agree on that is the top for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is probably offensive tackle. The Steelers did a great job filling holes at center and guard in free agency last season and this time around it is offensive tackle that could stand an upgrade. Here are the top four pending free-agent tackles for the Steelers to consider.
