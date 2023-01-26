ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
FanSided

2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire

These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
FanSided

Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha wants some stability

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha has been on four different teams over the past four seasons. It makes sense that he would be looking for some stability in his current trip through free agency. That certainly seems to be the case. According to Jon Heyman of the New...
FanSided

Miami basketball collapses late losing at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh went on an 11-0 run over the final 2:25 seconds to defeat the Miami basketball team 71-68 Saturday in the Steel City. Miami had three turnovers in the final minute of the game. The Hurricanes were in control throughout the second half. Pittsburgh did not take its first lead of the second half until 33 seconds left.
