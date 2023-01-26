Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County barn fire; farm worker suffers smoke inhalation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Jan. 25, responded to the scene of a barn fire in Washington County. Crews were notified of a fire inside a barn on County Road Y in the Town of Trenton around 10:30 a.m. A deputy arrived on the scene and began to...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County
PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says
A man was found dead in the Fox River in Green County on Thursday, with the evidence indicating he broke through the ice, authorities reported. At about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Investigate Residential Burglaries on City’s Southwest Side
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating six reported residential burglaries in the Colburn, Marquette Park, and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the City’s southwest side. Since December of 2022, Green Bay Police have opened burglary cases in the following areas:. • 1100 block...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police now confirm they are investigating a shooting in Appleton as a homicide. The shooting happened on Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of N. Briarcliff Drive. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The Outagamie...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect on City’s Southwest Side
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon...
wearegreenbay.com
Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone
Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
94.3 Jack FM
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
