Fond Du Lac, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger crash, 1 person extricated

SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
SLINGER, WI
WSAW

1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice

PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County

PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

A man was found dead in the Fox River in Green County on Thursday, with the evidence indicating he broke through the ice, authorities reported. At about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigating shooting as a homicide

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police now confirm they are investigating a shooting in Appleton as a homicide. The shooting happened on Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of N. Briarcliff Drive. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The Outagamie...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect on City’s Southwest Side

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone

Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
GREEN BAY, WI

