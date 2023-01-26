Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW
1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video
Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
A look at the polling numbers for Kentucky governor race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New poll results from the Mason Dixon Polling Company show Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over leading GOP contenders for his job this election. Right now, current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the closest challenger trailing Beshear by nine points. Meanwhile, Beshear has...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Kentuckians registered as other increasing, new Republicans continue to increase
An announcement from Kentucky's secretary of state shows big shifts in Kentucky's political landscape.
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
kentuckytoday.com
High COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
wymt.com
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
WBKO
‘Other’ party registration breaks double digits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in December and for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations has broken the 10 percent mark. In December, Kentucky saw 6,103 new voters register, for a net gain of 509 new voters. Meanwhile,...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Kentucky
Take a look at a list of the most common jobs in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Kentucky: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Flags are flown all around the world as distinctive symbols of countries or states and represent many different things like power, loss, hope, war, history, and even hope for the future. They are often brightly colored with various shapes and images on them and include either intricate or simple designs. But what is the flag of Kentucky like and what does it represent? Let’s find out!
wkms.org
Ky. egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
Comments / 0