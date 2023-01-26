Read full article on original website
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools: electric buses are coming to town
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) unveiled two new electric school buses Friday. The environmentally-friendly electric buses will save SBCSC more than 30 thousand gallons of diesel each year. SBCSC is the first school district in Northern Indiana to begin using these new vehicles.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
abc57.com
The Michiana Boat and Water Show is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Over 60 marine industry brands will be on display at The Michiana Boat and Water Show Jan. 27-29 at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. The show will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
Museum Tour: Mary’s City of David commune in Benton Harbor
In its heyday, Mary's City of David was a bustling religious commune nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Benton Harbor that hosted thousands of vacationers from Chicago. Now, its sole member is working to preserve its story.
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
Do you feel pressured to leave a tip? We asked Hoosiers
Inflation is impacting nearly everything we do — from what we pay to how we spend our money. But is it impacting the way we tip? Many Hoosiers we spoke to say yes.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
3 Injured in Shooting During Argument at NW Indiana Apartment Complex
Three people sustained gunshot wounds when shots were fired during an argument Saturday morning at an East Chicago, Indiana, apartment complex, authorities said. At around 10:45 a.m., officers with the East Chicago Police Department were called to Atlas Apartments, 2245 Indianapolis Blvd., in reference to a shooting, police stated in a news release.
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
abc57.com
City of South Bend's Diversity, Compliance & Inclusion officer to leave position January 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michael Patton, the Diversity, Compliance & Inclusion Officer for the City of South Bend, will leave his position at the end of January. Patton submitted his notice and his last day will be January 31. The reason for his leaving is not known at this time.
xrock1039.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
abc57.com
State tax credits mean more affordable housing is coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Two developments are coming to South Bend, thanks to low-income housing tax credits granted by the state. Both projects will add a total of 114 units of affordable housing to residents, at a time when demand is very high. This is the first time in seven years...
