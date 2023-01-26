ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

radionwtn.com

Murray Man Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charges

Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a lengthy investigation and arrest involved a Kentucky State Police K9. Gabriel Gutierrez, age 38, was stopped on North 12th St. Thursday. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the KSP who deployed their K9 who conducted...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home

An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
EDDYVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
PADUCAH, KY
k105.com

Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop

Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
wymt.com

Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations

Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Man accused of shooting officer enters guilty plea

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.
FLATWOODS, KY
KFVS12

Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple

Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Five St....
SIKESTON, MO
920wmok.com

Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)

On Tuesday morning Metropolis Officers received a report from a citizen who was actively observing someone inside their vehicle at 4:09am. Upon arrival officers found that the offender was gone and began searching the area attempting to locate the offender. Officers then located another vehicle with its interior dome light...
METROPOLIS, IL
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
MARTIN, TN

