radionwtn.com
Murray Man Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charges
Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a lengthy investigation and arrest involved a Kentucky State Police K9. Gabriel Gutierrez, age 38, was stopped on North 12th St. Thursday. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the KSP who deployed their K9 who conducted...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home
An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
Police searching for known drug trafficker that rammed police cruiser during chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson has announced that a man is wanted after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man who is also known to be trafficking quantities of drugs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
wymt.com
Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Arrested and Charged with Strangulation, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a man after responding to a domestic disturbance which resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital. The incident happened in the Henlawson area of Logan County. The suspect, Patrick Sean Ballard, had been in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend.
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
WSAZ
Man accused of shooting officer enters guilty plea
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
KFVS12
Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple
Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Five St....
920wmok.com
Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)
On Tuesday morning Metropolis Officers received a report from a citizen who was actively observing someone inside their vehicle at 4:09am. Upon arrival officers found that the offender was gone and began searching the area attempting to locate the offender. Officers then located another vehicle with its interior dome light...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
Kentucky man charged with DUI, child neglect in West Virginia hit-and-run
A Kentucky man is facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including DUI and child neglect, after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Cabell County.
