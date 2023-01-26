An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO