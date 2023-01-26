Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Baby’s Body Found in Johnson County
The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation after a human fetus was discovered Thursday morning. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed that the baby was discovered on Ponderosa Drive, close to the Paintsville Sewer Plant. Paintsville Utilities employees discovered the body and immediately called local law enforcement. The remains...
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
WSAZ
Man wanted for ramming cruiser, throwing meth out car window during pursuit
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser several times during a police pursuit. According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man known to be trafficking drugs.
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
Dead 51-year-old man recovered from Pike County river after fleeing KSP
Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation following a traffic stop.
wklw.com
One Dies After Jumping Into Levisa Fork
The identity of the man, who died after umping into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Pike Co has been released. Officials say the incident took place in Pikeville on Wednesday behind Long John Silver’s on Mayo Circle. Kentucky State Police identified the man 51 year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville. Troopers said Gooslin jumped into the River after fleeing from a traffic stop. Gooslin’s body was pulled from the Big Sandy River after crews searched for him for several hours. Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire Department, Millard Fire Department, Pike Co Emergency Management and the Department of Fish and Wildlife spent hours searching for Gooslin before his body was recovered. Pikeville Fire had used swift water rescue team to lead the search. Troopers say Gooslin was free on an unsecured bond awaiting trial in a drug trafficking case, after being arrested back in August. Gooslin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper
GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
wymt.com
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River. First responders said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23, before attempting...
wymt.com
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police captain files lawsuit against agency for discrimination
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A Kentucky State Police captain is suing her employer for what she calls discrimination based on her sex. The lawsuit was filed in August 2022 in Franklin County. Louisville attorney Thomas Clay represents Captain Jennifer Sandlin, who serves as the KSP’s highest ranking woman as the commander of Post 13 in Hazard.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Looking for Louisa Man Wanted for Assault
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 52 year old Clayton Murphy of Louisa. Murphy is wanted for assault. He’s described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and having blue eyes. Although...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Arrested and Charged with Strangulation, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a man after responding to a domestic disturbance which resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital. The incident happened in the Henlawson area of Logan County. The suspect, Patrick Sean Ballard, had been in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend.
wymt.com
Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
k105.com
Eastern Ky. deputy jailer arrested after assaulting inmate
An eastern Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested for assaulting an inmate. County Attorney for Floyd County Keith Bartley told WYMT.com that deputy jailer Aaron Rounds, 44, of Garrett, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct after he struck an inmate multiple times with his fist and a weapon.
wymt.com
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
wymt.com
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
wymt.com
‘This is an answered prayer’: Organizations help Letcher County families find home after the floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations joined hands over the last several months, working to give Eastern Kentucky flood victims a place to call home. Friday, one Letcher County family celebrated its new space with a ceremony that invited the hands and feet that helped them get there. HOMES, Inc....
