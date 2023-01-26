ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

q95fm.net

Baby’s Body Found in Johnson County

The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation after a human fetus was discovered Thursday morning. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed that the baby was discovered on Ponderosa Drive, close to the Paintsville Sewer Plant. Paintsville Utilities employees discovered the body and immediately called local law enforcement. The remains...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wklw.com

One Dies After Jumping Into Levisa Fork

The identity of the man, who died after umping into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Pike Co has been released. Officials say the incident took place in Pikeville on Wednesday behind Long John Silver’s on Mayo Circle. Kentucky State Police identified the man 51 year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville. Troopers said Gooslin jumped into the River after fleeing from a traffic stop. Gooslin’s body was pulled from the Big Sandy River after crews searched for him for several hours. Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire Department, Millard Fire Department, Pike Co Emergency Management and the Department of Fish and Wildlife spent hours searching for Gooslin before his body was recovered. Pikeville Fire had used swift water rescue team to lead the search. Troopers say Gooslin was free on an unsecured bond awaiting trial in a drug trafficking case, after being arrested back in August. Gooslin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WVNS

Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River. First responders said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23, before attempting...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Looking for Louisa Man Wanted for Assault

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 52 year old Clayton Murphy of Louisa. Murphy is wanted for assault. He’s described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and having blue eyes. Although...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car. A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Eastern Ky. deputy jailer arrested after assaulting inmate

An eastern Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested for assaulting an inmate. County Attorney for Floyd County Keith Bartley told WYMT.com that deputy jailer Aaron Rounds, 44, of Garrett, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct after he struck an inmate multiple times with his fist and a weapon.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

