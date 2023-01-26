ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby’s death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving...
FRONTENAC, MN
KARE 11

State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Man injured in a snowmobile accident

A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm

The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
OWATONNA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
mprnews.org

Fohrenkam guilty of murder in killing of Minneapolis student Deshaun Hill

A jury on Thursday convicted 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam of second-degree intentional murder in last year’s killing of Deshaun Hill Jr., a 15-year old student and standout athlete at Minneapolis North Community High School. Jurors deliberated for about an hour before reaching a verdict. Prosecutors had alleged Fohrenkam fired the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car

A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy