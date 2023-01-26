Read full article on original website
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
RED WING, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby’s death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving...
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
KIMT
30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
fox9.com
Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
KAAL-TV
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
mprnews.org
Twin Cities residents quietly reflect after Memphis police beating video is released
After an anticipated release showing the brutal beating of a Black man by police in Memphis, the Twin Cities did not see large protests, but the killing was marked in neighborhoods and at least one sporting event. At one community center some gathered, still in pain over the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
mprnews.org
Fohrenkam guilty of murder in killing of Minneapolis student Deshaun Hill
A jury on Thursday convicted 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam of second-degree intentional murder in last year’s killing of Deshaun Hill Jr., a 15-year old student and standout athlete at Minneapolis North Community High School. Jurors deliberated for about an hour before reaching a verdict. Prosecutors had alleged Fohrenkam fired the...
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Leaders across Minnesota react to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Leaders across Minnesota are blasting the actions of five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Video released on Friday has draw widespread criticism of the officers who remain in custody.
