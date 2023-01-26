ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk

OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ukrainian refugee effort at St. Joseph Church in Strongsville involves many partners

We represent the Ukrainian Welcome Circle at St. Joseph Church in Strongsville. The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com wrote about our efforts in an article that posted online Jan. 17 and ran in the paper Jan. 23 under the headline, “20 parishes welcoming Ukrainian refugee families.” We were very pleased to see that the article highlighted on the front page the Uniting for Ukraine program and the role being played locally by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese’s Catholic Charities in this program.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy