Ohio Man Charged With Immigration Fraud For Concealing War Crime Charge In Croatia
An Ohio man was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges related to his alleged false statements to U.S. immigration and law enforcement officials about his military service and involvement in a politically and ethnically-motivated attack on civilians in Croatia during the civil war in the former
Parma Heights man accused of committing war crimes during Yugoslav Wars, charged with immigration fraud
WASHINGTON — Federal officials have arrested and charged a Parma Heights man they say lied about war crimes he committed during the Yugoslav Wars prior to immigrating to the United States. The Department of Justice claims Jugoslav Vidic, 55, made "multiple false statements" while applying to be a lawful...
Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk
OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
WFMJ.com
Police from eight communities respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence early Sunday. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on East Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch...
Local lawyer found guilty in scheme to steal $1.3M
The verdict comes after a six-day trial.
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
Employee accused of setting fires at Westlake McDonald’s: Police
A McDonald's employee faces charges after investigators say he intentionally set two fires at the restaurant in Westlake.
Man visiting from out of country goes missing in Cleveland: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after a man visiting from Saudi Arabia, 30-year-old Abdul Alanazi, was reported missing on Friday.
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Ukrainian refugee effort at St. Joseph Church in Strongsville involves many partners
We represent the Ukrainian Welcome Circle at St. Joseph Church in Strongsville. The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com wrote about our efforts in an article that posted online Jan. 17 and ran in the paper Jan. 23 under the headline, “20 parishes welcoming Ukrainian refugee families.” We were very pleased to see that the article highlighted on the front page the Uniting for Ukraine program and the role being played locally by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese’s Catholic Charities in this program.
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
Man receives sentence for woman’s death in Warren
Antuan Parker showed no emotion as he was sentenced.
