FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Ice Festival Embraces the Cold
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Yes, it was cold out today, but that didn’t stop families from enjoying all the fun at the Lake Superior Ice Festival. The hay shuttle chauffeured people around the grounds of the festival where all kinds of things were happening. The Ice Carousel is always a standout feature, as the ice actually turns while you are on it. A snow slide was being used by many and the KUBB, yes, the KUBB tournament, was taking place., If that wasn’t enough, people were playing disc golf, enjoying smores around the fire and earlier tonight there was a fireworks display.
northernnewsnow.com
Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An ice fishing contest put on by The United Northern Sportsmen (UNS) has been postponed due to the cold weather. The event was originally supposed to be held Sunday, January 30. However, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills pushed organizers to reschedule the contest...
WATCH: See What Iconic Duluth Landmarks And Locations Looked Like In 1967
It's always interesting looking back at old photos and videos, seeing how much some things have changed, while other things have stayed quite the same. As someone that has called Duluth home for many years, I find it fascinating to see what things were like before my time here. I'm...
FOX 21 Online
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
FOX 21 Online
Port of Duluth-Superior Shipping Season Report
Duluth, Minn.– The Port of Duluth- Superior had a very good January, the best since 20-10 -with slightly more than a million and a third short tons went out of the port. However, the total for the navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 20-21 For the entire season, more than 30 million short tons left or came into the port. 19 million tons of that was Iron Ore.
FOX 21 Online
New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Ice Festival Kicks Off
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicked off this evening in preparations for the main events tomorrow. It’s the 7th annual year for this event at Barkers Island. Tonight, there were yard games set up. Superior police officers and firefighters continued playing their traditional Kubb match. Visitors...
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
FOX 21 Online
Ice Cross Racing at Mont Du Lac Resort
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– This weekend, the U.S Ice Cross Association is hosting its annual races at Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior. Competitors race down a ice covered track, filled with, jumps, turns, and other obstacles. The Ice Cross Association travels across the world to host races, and welcome anyone...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day
Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
FOX 21 Online
EMTs Meet in Duluth
Duluth, Minn. — Emergency Medical personnel, fire fighters and law enforcement professionals are meeting in Duluth. Attendees come from throughout the state and Wisconsin to learn more about new and different ways to deal with traumatic events. The job can be stressful, sometimes very stressful, but there ae many...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
wpr.org
Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low
With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
FOX 21 Online
No. 3 Minnesota Snaps No. 6 UMD Women’s Hockey Unbeaten Streak
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team’s nine game unbeaten streak was snapped on Friday in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota at home. The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in Game Two of the series, Saturday for a 3 PM puck drop.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
Would You Live in this Minnesota Apt Complex – Formerly a Jail?
I love unique places to live. Houses and apartments. But this one might be a bit eerie. This apartment complex used to be a jail. I'm not talking something like Alcatraz, but definitely a jail that has now been converted. And they have left some of the actual jail doors, like cell doors as "walls". It's a little strange, but unique and a conversation piece.
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
FOX 21 Online
Damiano Center Hosts Community Event For Those In Need
DULUTH, Minn. — Every October and January a community event is held as a one-stop-shop service for Northland members in need. Thursday, the Damiano Center hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect that involved local organizations such as Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. They provided various free...
