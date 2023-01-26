ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Related
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Ice Festival Embraces the Cold

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Yes, it was cold out today, but that didn’t stop families from enjoying all the fun at the Lake Superior Ice Festival. The hay shuttle chauffeured people around the grounds of the festival where all kinds of things were happening. The Ice Carousel is always a standout feature, as the ice actually turns while you are on it. A snow slide was being used by many and the KUBB, yes, the KUBB tournament, was taking place., If that wasn’t enough, people were playing disc golf, enjoying smores around the fire and earlier tonight there was a fireworks display.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An ice fishing contest put on by The United Northern Sportsmen (UNS) has been postponed due to the cold weather. The event was originally supposed to be held Sunday, January 30. However, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills pushed organizers to reschedule the contest...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers

DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Port of Duluth-Superior Shipping Season Report

Duluth, Minn.– The Port of Duluth- Superior had a very good January, the best since 20-10 -with slightly more than a million and a third short tons went out of the port. However, the total for the navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 20-21 For the entire season, more than 30 million short tons left or came into the port. 19 million tons of that was Iron Ore.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Ice Festival Kicks Off

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicked off this evening in preparations for the main events tomorrow. It’s the 7th annual year for this event at Barkers Island. Tonight, there were yard games set up. Superior police officers and firefighters continued playing their traditional Kubb match. Visitors...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Ice Cross Racing at Mont Du Lac Resort

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– This weekend, the U.S Ice Cross Association is hosting its annual races at Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior. Competitors race down a ice covered track, filled with, jumps, turns, and other obstacles. The Ice Cross Association travels across the world to host races, and welcome anyone...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day

Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
FOX 21 Online

EMTs Meet in Duluth

Duluth, Minn. — Emergency Medical personnel, fire fighters and law enforcement professionals are meeting in Duluth. Attendees come from throughout the state and Wisconsin to learn more about new and different ways to deal with traumatic events. The job can be stressful, sometimes very stressful, but there ae many...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
DULUTH, MN
wpr.org

Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low

With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Would You Live in this Minnesota Apt Complex – Formerly a Jail?

I love unique places to live. Houses and apartments. But this one might be a bit eerie. This apartment complex used to be a jail. I'm not talking something like Alcatraz, but definitely a jail that has now been converted. And they have left some of the actual jail doors, like cell doors as "walls". It's a little strange, but unique and a conversation piece.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Damiano Center Hosts Community Event For Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — Every October and January a community event is held as a one-stop-shop service for Northland members in need. Thursday, the Damiano Center hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect that involved local organizations such as Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. They provided various free...
DULUTH, MN

