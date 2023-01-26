ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

wymt.com

Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body pulled from lake in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Whitley County Man Arrested On Assault Charges Following Alleged Domestic Assault

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office:. Early Friday morning, deputies Brentley Patrick and Jarrett Carr responded to a call regarding a domestic assault that occurred in the Rockholds community. While investigating the assault the deputies recognized a loud vehicle speeding away from the area the suspect was last seen walking. Deputy Patrick and Deputy Carr were able to catch up and stop the suspicious vehicle. This led to identifying and arresting the accused perpetrator of the domestic violence call. The investigation led to multiple felony charges.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
MONTICELLO, KY
sam1039.com

Knox County Man Assaults Deputies During Disturbance Complaint Arrest

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were called out to a disturbance complaint at a home on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. When the deputies arrived, the parents of 31-year-old Andrew Cox told them he was out of control, had locked himself in the bathroom and was attempting to flood the house. They told officers it was the most out of control he had ever been. When deputies forced the bathroom door open, Cox attacked them and tried to take one of the deputies’ tasers out of its holster. During the altercation, Cox broke a piece of wood off the bathroom door and threw it at one of the deputies and spat on them. Cox was eventually brought under control and taken into custody, but at the Knox County Detention Center he spat on and bit a deputy jailer. Cox was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Parole Violations charges. One of the deputies was treated and released at the Barbourville ARH for injuries received during the arrest.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for suspect

Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was dropped off by an unknown male. Ms. Robinson was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
SOMERSET, KY
WTVQ

Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
SOMERSET, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

