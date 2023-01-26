Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were called out to a disturbance complaint at a home on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. When the deputies arrived, the parents of 31-year-old Andrew Cox told them he was out of control, had locked himself in the bathroom and was attempting to flood the house. They told officers it was the most out of control he had ever been. When deputies forced the bathroom door open, Cox attacked them and tried to take one of the deputies’ tasers out of its holster. During the altercation, Cox broke a piece of wood off the bathroom door and threw it at one of the deputies and spat on them. Cox was eventually brought under control and taken into custody, but at the Knox County Detention Center he spat on and bit a deputy jailer. Cox was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Parole Violations charges. One of the deputies was treated and released at the Barbourville ARH for injuries received during the arrest.

