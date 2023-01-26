Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
wymt.com
Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
wymt.com
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
WKYT 27
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Natosha Robinson showed up at the emergency room of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Thursday with several gunshot wounds. They say a man dropped her off at the...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested On Assault Charges Following Alleged Domestic Assault
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office:. Early Friday morning, deputies Brentley Patrick and Jarrett Carr responded to a call regarding a domestic assault that occurred in the Rockholds community. While investigating the assault the deputies recognized a loud vehicle speeding away from the area the suspect was last seen walking. Deputy Patrick and Deputy Carr were able to catch up and stop the suspicious vehicle. This led to identifying and arresting the accused perpetrator of the domestic violence call. The investigation led to multiple felony charges.
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
wymt.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department looking for two men following shooting
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men following a shooting in the Gray community Wednesday. Deputies said two men were arguing, and the argument led to a shooting. The men were identified as Timothy J. Hollin, 21, and Ricky...
sam1039.com
Knox County Man Assaults Deputies During Disturbance Complaint Arrest
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were called out to a disturbance complaint at a home on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. When the deputies arrived, the parents of 31-year-old Andrew Cox told them he was out of control, had locked himself in the bathroom and was attempting to flood the house. They told officers it was the most out of control he had ever been. When deputies forced the bathroom door open, Cox attacked them and tried to take one of the deputies’ tasers out of its holster. During the altercation, Cox broke a piece of wood off the bathroom door and threw it at one of the deputies and spat on them. Cox was eventually brought under control and taken into custody, but at the Knox County Detention Center he spat on and bit a deputy jailer. Cox was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Parole Violations charges. One of the deputies was treated and released at the Barbourville ARH for injuries received during the arrest.
somerset106.com
WTVQ
Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
wymt.com
Possible burglary call turns into shots fired incident in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a possible burglary in progress call ended with shots fired and a fight with police. It happened Tuesday night at a home off Old Way Road. Several Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the house to deal with the situation. When...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
wymt.com
Caught in the act: Police arrest man they found breaking into Whitley County home
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges after police caught him during a break-in Sunday morning. Lt. Wayne Bird from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the Woodbine community. On the way, he called for backup from the Corbin Police Department.
