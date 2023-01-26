ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles: Jalen Hurts just became a very happy man for a silly reason

Jalen Hurts is as smooth as they come. He’s often characterized by his old soul and taste for R&B. So, when Pam Oliver asked Hurts about how he would celebrate a hard-fought victory over Chicago during the regular season, Hurts said he would listen to some Anita Baker on the fight home.
HOME, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
FOX Sports

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Eagles, 49ers ride QBs Hurts, Purdy to brink of Super bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The late-game meltdowns stick in San Francisco. Take the Super Bowl against Kansas City following the 2019 season. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to cough up a 10-point lead in the second half and lost to the Chiefs. Or last season’s NFC title game, when a 17-7 lead unraveled because of a dropped interception, a conservative fourth-down call and an interception on the final drive. Winner, Rams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Yes, Skip Bayless really left Dak Prescott's jersey in the trash

The Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers was gut-wrenching for many fans, and "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless was very much among them. The defeat was made even more excruciating given Dak Prescott's struggles against the stacked San Francisco defense. Bayless was furious at the Cowboys quarterback's performance, storming into the kitchen in his home and throwing his No. 4 Prescott jersey in the trash.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Hammer, fade, pass: Jalen Hurts SB MVP, Ja'Marr Chase 2 TDs, Patrick Mahomes over 350 passing yards

Nick Wright and Damonza play Hammer, Fade or Pass on some select Championship Game prop bets, including Jalen Hurts as SBLVII MVP, Ja'Marr Chase's two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon cashing in two himself and Patrick Mahomes passing over 350 passing yards. Nick also decides whether he is going to hammer, fade or pass on the odds of Damonza hitting a parlay at a whopping (+150,000).
FOX Sports

Is Sean Payton enough to fix Russell Wilson and the struggling Denver Broncos? | What's Wright?

Sean Payton is rumored to be the lead candidate for the open HC position with the Denver Broncos. With an expectation of a first-round pick and $20-25M/year to acquire Payton from the Saints, Nick explains he would be a costly acquisition. Nick voices his concerns for Russell Wilson’s struggles and believes Payton may not be enough to fix him. Nick explains the roster is overvalued, and the division is very competitive, so Payton’s best option is to sit out one more year for the Cowboys and Chargers jobs to open.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Are Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni a top NFL duo? | THE HERD

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts was named an MVP finalist but Head Coach Nick Sirianni was snubbed for a Coach of the Year nomination. With Philly in a historical season, is the Sirianni-Hurts duo one of the league's best? Colin Cowherd makes a reservation for them and then shares which QB-coach duos are the best in each position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

T.I.'s first paid feature was $1,500 | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and T.I. continue their discussion on Tip’s musical career. T.I. reveals to Shannon that he was paid $1,500 from his first feature and talks about his collaborations with Destiny Child, JAY Z and more.
FOX Sports

What Kevin Warren's hire could mean on the field for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of team president Kevin Warren last week, in conjunction with the retirement of their current president, Ted Phillips. Warren has lived multiple lives within the industry, from being a practicing lawyer to opening his own agency and representing athletes, to working in football administration for the Detroit Lions and as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings. Most recently, he was the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, headquartered in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup

There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...

