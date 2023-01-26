Read full article on original website
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Jalen Hurts just became a very happy man for a silly reason
Jalen Hurts is as smooth as they come. He’s often characterized by his old soul and taste for R&B. So, when Pam Oliver asked Hurts about how he would celebrate a hard-fought victory over Chicago during the regular season, Hurts said he would listen to some Anita Baker on the fight home.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
FOX Sports
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
FOX Sports
Is Dallas Goedert among NFL's top tight ends? Eagles certainly think so
The list of the top tight ends in the NFL is usually a short one. It often begins and ends with Travis Kelce. For a time, San Francisco's George Kittle was there, too. In Philadelphia, though, the Eagles believe that one more name needs to be added to that list.
FOX Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
FOX Sports
Eagles, 49ers ride QBs Hurts, Purdy to brink of Super bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The late-game meltdowns stick in San Francisco. Take the Super Bowl against Kansas City following the 2019 season. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to cough up a 10-point lead in the second half and lost to the Chiefs. Or last season’s NFC title game, when a 17-7 lead unraveled because of a dropped interception, a conservative fourth-down call and an interception on the final drive. Winner, Rams.
FOX Sports
Yes, Skip Bayless really left Dak Prescott's jersey in the trash
The Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers was gut-wrenching for many fans, and "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless was very much among them. The defeat was made even more excruciating given Dak Prescott's struggles against the stacked San Francisco defense. Bayless was furious at the Cowboys quarterback's performance, storming into the kitchen in his home and throwing his No. 4 Prescott jersey in the trash.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
FOX Sports
New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator | THE HERD
Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the New York Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. The two discuss whether this hiring is an attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Hammer, fade, pass: Jalen Hurts SB MVP, Ja'Marr Chase 2 TDs, Patrick Mahomes over 350 passing yards
Nick Wright and Damonza play Hammer, Fade or Pass on some select Championship Game prop bets, including Jalen Hurts as SBLVII MVP, Ja'Marr Chase's two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon cashing in two himself and Patrick Mahomes passing over 350 passing yards. Nick also decides whether he is going to hammer, fade or pass on the odds of Damonza hitting a parlay at a whopping (+150,000).
FOX Sports
Is Sean Payton enough to fix Russell Wilson and the struggling Denver Broncos? | What's Wright?
Sean Payton is rumored to be the lead candidate for the open HC position with the Denver Broncos. With an expectation of a first-round pick and $20-25M/year to acquire Payton from the Saints, Nick explains he would be a costly acquisition. Nick voices his concerns for Russell Wilson’s struggles and believes Payton may not be enough to fix him. Nick explains the roster is overvalued, and the division is very competitive, so Payton’s best option is to sit out one more year for the Cowboys and Chargers jobs to open.
Philly-area showdown brings 3 of America’s best HS hoopsters together in 1 game
There is no question about the anticipation of the showdown Saturday at 2 p.m. between Philadelphia Imhotep and Camden High School at Hagan Arena on the campus of Saint Joseph’s University.
FOX Sports
Are Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni a top NFL duo? | THE HERD
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts was named an MVP finalist but Head Coach Nick Sirianni was snubbed for a Coach of the Year nomination. With Philly in a historical season, is the Sirianni-Hurts duo one of the league's best? Colin Cowherd makes a reservation for them and then shares which QB-coach duos are the best in each position.
FOX Sports
T.I.'s first paid feature was $1,500 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and T.I. continue their discussion on Tip’s musical career. T.I. reveals to Shannon that he was paid $1,500 from his first feature and talks about his collaborations with Destiny Child, JAY Z and more.
FOX Sports
What Kevin Warren's hire could mean on the field for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of team president Kevin Warren last week, in conjunction with the retirement of their current president, Ted Phillips. Warren has lived multiple lives within the industry, from being a practicing lawyer to opening his own agency and representing athletes, to working in football administration for the Detroit Lions and as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings. Most recently, he was the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, headquartered in Chicago.
FOX Sports
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
