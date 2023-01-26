Sean Payton is rumored to be the lead candidate for the open HC position with the Denver Broncos. With an expectation of a first-round pick and $20-25M/year to acquire Payton from the Saints, Nick explains he would be a costly acquisition. Nick voices his concerns for Russell Wilson’s struggles and believes Payton may not be enough to fix him. Nick explains the roster is overvalued, and the division is very competitive, so Payton’s best option is to sit out one more year for the Cowboys and Chargers jobs to open.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO