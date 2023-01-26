Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
WESH
Suspect in custody after kidnapping investigation in Orange County
Orange County, FL, USA — One suspect is in custody after police received a call about a kidnapping. The suspect led deputies on a chase across Orange County, which ended in Parramore. Just before 4 p.m. Friday, deputies say they received a 911 call from someone on International Drive...
WESH
Volusia Family Resource Center helping youth avoid crime
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two children accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in 2021 are the reason behind the Volusia Family Resource Center in Daytona Beach. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says it's about helping young people and providing services to them and their families. Chitwood adds he...
WESH
New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
WESH
Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies during a break-in has pleaded no contest to three charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Disturbing video shows man repeatedly peeping into woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. — Deputies used a drone to track down a man accused of peeking into a woman's windows in DeBary. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that Steven Johnson was caught peeping into windows. He allegedly ran when a sergeant spotted him Thursday night. After a short foot...
WESH
Casselberry police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Casselberry are searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide. Police say Davian Vazquez is wanted for third-degree murder following a shooting that happened in July. According to investigators, one person died after a fight and shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sandpiper Lane.
WESH
Terrifying video shows Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dash camera video shows the terrifying moments an Amazon delivery driver is robbed with a gun pointed at his neck. Orange County Sheriff's Office says the driver parked the van at Caden Apartments on Jan. 13 to deliver packages and said two suspects were waiting for him after he was finished.
WESH
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
WESH
Orange County commits $1 million to help domestic violence victims with child care
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Domestic violence takes far too many lives every year and the solutions aren't simple. But Orange County is tackling it in a brand new way. There's now funding for a child care program that may help victims leave their abusers. On the outside, the choice...
WESH
NAACP considers filing lawsuit after Florida blocks AP African American Studies course
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and elected leaders across Florida gathered in Orlando to tell the governor they are not backing down. This comes after the state's decision to block the teaching of an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies...
WESH
AdventHealth Orlando launches new clinic for COVID-19 long-haulers
ORLANDO, Fla. — For some who get sick with COVID-19, the symptoms never stop. For Kathy Fennimore, who already has an autoimmune disorder, they got worse. "I couldn't walk to the bathroom. Getting dressed was difficult. So I ended up on oxygen 24/7 for about four and a half months. And that's the scary part — is this it? Is this what I'm going to do?" Fennimore said.
WESH
ZORA! Festival kicks off in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Friday was the kickoff of the three-day annual ZORA! Festival in Eatonville. The rhythm of music, the colorful pops of artwork, and the smell of food flooded Eatonville. “I love the culture. I love the people. I love the city,” said vendor Rejoyce Dablah. Kennedy...
WESH
Orlando business owners propose solutions for downtown safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando business owners are proposing their own solutions to create a safer downtown for everyone. The city's Hospitality Alliance is recommending a 5% surcharge on nightlife sales. The team believes that will bring in $3 million for public safety to help support the police presence in...
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery centers to close in some Central Florida counties
ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Some disaster recovery centers across Central Florida will be closing in a few days. The following Federal Emergency Management Agency centers are set to end operations on Tuesday, Jan. 31:. Lake County. First Baptist Church of Astor. Flagler County. Flagler...
WESH
Zora Outdoor Festival of the Arts: Detours and road closures
The Zora Outdoor Festival of the Arts is happening right now in Eatonville. Gates opened at 9 a.m. Friday morning on Kennedy Boulevard. There will be performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival recognizes the art and legacy of celebrated author and filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston, who was an Eatonville...
WESH
Montverde basketball player named USA Male Athlete of the Year
MONTVERDE, Fla. — The transition from Maine to sunny Florida can be a tough one, but it's one that sophomore Cooper Flagg is taking on, one slam dunk at a time. "It was pretty tough," Cooper said. "It's kind of a whole new level of like, basketball that I wasn't really used to. But I'm really thankful for the USA experience, obviously, because that kind of opened the door for that."
Comments / 0