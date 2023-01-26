ORLANDO, Fla. — For some who get sick with COVID-19, the symptoms never stop. For Kathy Fennimore, who already has an autoimmune disorder, they got worse. "I couldn't walk to the bathroom. Getting dressed was difficult. So I ended up on oxygen 24/7 for about four and a half months. And that's the scary part — is this it? Is this what I'm going to do?" Fennimore said.

