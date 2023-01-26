ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
WESH

Volusia Family Resource Center helping youth avoid crime

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two children accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in 2021 are the reason behind the Volusia Family Resource Center in Daytona Beach. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says it's about helping young people and providing services to them and their families. Chitwood adds he...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

New video released of deadly shooting involving deputy in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The videos in this article may be difficult for some to watch. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving deputies. The video shows the moment when SWAT opened fire during a standoff. Watch the full body cam video...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Casselberry police searching for homicide suspect

Police in Casselberry are searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide. Police say Davian Vazquez is wanted for third-degree murder following a shooting that happened in July. According to investigators, one person died after a fight and shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sandpiper Lane.
CASSELBERRY, FL
WESH

Terrifying video shows Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dash camera video shows the terrifying moments an Amazon delivery driver is robbed with a gun pointed at his neck. Orange County Sheriff's Office says the driver parked the van at Caden Apartments on Jan. 13 to deliver packages and said two suspects were waiting for him after he was finished.
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

AdventHealth Orlando launches new clinic for COVID-19 long-haulers

ORLANDO, Fla. — For some who get sick with COVID-19, the symptoms never stop. For Kathy Fennimore, who already has an autoimmune disorder, they got worse. "I couldn't walk to the bathroom. Getting dressed was difficult. So I ended up on oxygen 24/7 for about four and a half months. And that's the scary part — is this it? Is this what I'm going to do?" Fennimore said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

ZORA! Festival kicks off in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Friday was the kickoff of the three-day annual ZORA! Festival in Eatonville. The rhythm of music, the colorful pops of artwork, and the smell of food flooded Eatonville. “I love the culture. I love the people. I love the city,” said vendor Rejoyce Dablah. Kennedy...
EATONVILLE, FL
WESH

Orlando business owners propose solutions for downtown safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando business owners are proposing their own solutions to create a safer downtown for everyone. The city's Hospitality Alliance is recommending a 5% surcharge on nightlife sales. The team believes that will bring in $3 million for public safety to help support the police presence in...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Zora Outdoor Festival of the Arts: Detours and road closures

The Zora Outdoor Festival of the Arts is happening right now in Eatonville. Gates opened at 9 a.m. Friday morning on Kennedy Boulevard. There will be performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival recognizes the art and legacy of celebrated author and filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston, who was an Eatonville...
EATONVILLE, FL
WESH

Montverde basketball player named USA Male Athlete of the Year

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The transition from Maine to sunny Florida can be a tough one, but it's one that sophomore Cooper Flagg is taking on, one slam dunk at a time. "It was pretty tough," Cooper said. "It's kind of a whole new level of like, basketball that I wasn't really used to. But I'm really thankful for the USA experience, obviously, because that kind of opened the door for that."
MONTVERDE, FL

