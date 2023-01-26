ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Dubuque, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DUBUQUE, IA
B100

Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena

Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
GALENA, IL
KGLO News

Marquette casino moving to land, leaving only two casino boats in Iowa

MARQUETTE — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. “They’re proposing to invest 12 million dollars into a land-based...
MARQUETTE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Everyone loves a party, and I've got the invitation for you. Sundown Mountain Resort will be hopping this Sunday (1/29) from Noon to 8pm for the Founders Party in the South Lodge.

This event is just another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sundown Mountain. It was also a nice chance to sit down and talk about the history of the establishment with owner and operator Mark Gordon. It's funny to think that Mark was just 8 years old when his...
ASBURY, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
guttenbergpress.com

A new campground is underway at Osborne Park

Work is underway to create a new campground at Osborne Park, near Elkader. The Clayton County Conservation Board selected a dying pine stand as the location, as it is out of the floodplain, relatively flat and in close proximity to existing structures. The new campground will accommodate 20 pull-through campsites. Seven tent sites are also planned, and it will have a shower house, bathrooms, electric-water hookups and wi-fi to accommodate the modern camper.
ELKADER, IA
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals

The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships

The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County To Receive $1.2 Million For Project

Jo Daviess County is set to receive state funding to construct a new vehicle storage and maintenance building. According to Illinois Department of Transportation, the county will receive $1.2 million for the project as part of the Transit Round III awards provided through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion state investment in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and facilities. A report says that, in 2022, Jo Daviess County received $155,700 to be used for building, security and safety updates through the statewide capital program.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Announces Scholarships

According to a press release from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships can be applied...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents escape Freeport apartment fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
FREEPORT, IL
x1071.com

Rollover Crash in Darlington

One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
MINERAL POINT, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
