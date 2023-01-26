Read full article on original website
Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena
Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
KGLO News
Marquette casino moving to land, leaving only two casino boats in Iowa
MARQUETTE — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. “They’re proposing to invest 12 million dollars into a land-based...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
More Snow & Colder Temps Are Heading For Eastern Iowa, Northwestern Illinois
We started January off with warmer-than-normal temperatures and little to no snow. At the end of January, we have snow constantly falling from the sky and colder-than-normal temperatures headed our way. We have all the details about when the snow will arrive and when we can expect to start freezing our butts off again.
Everyone loves a party, and I've got the invitation for you. Sundown Mountain Resort will be hopping this Sunday (1/29) from Noon to 8pm for the Founders Party in the South Lodge.
This event is just another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sundown Mountain. It was also a nice chance to sit down and talk about the history of the establishment with owner and operator Mark Gordon. It's funny to think that Mark was just 8 years old when his...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
guttenbergpress.com
A new campground is underway at Osborne Park
Work is underway to create a new campground at Osborne Park, near Elkader. The Clayton County Conservation Board selected a dying pine stand as the location, as it is out of the floodplain, relatively flat and in close proximity to existing structures. The new campground will accommodate 20 pull-through campsites. Seven tent sites are also planned, and it will have a shower house, bathrooms, electric-water hookups and wi-fi to accommodate the modern camper.
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Upcoming Author Event At Carnegie-Stout Public Library Takes Me Down Historical ‘Rabbit-Hole’
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, they will be welcoming local researcher and historian John T. Pregler on Sunday, February 5th, at 1pm. Pregler will be giving a presentation about his latest book, “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque,” in the third-floor auditorium. This presentation...
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Holding Blue Ribbon Fundraiser in February
Who doesn't enjoy a hearty meal, delicious drinks, and rousing entertainment in the company of good friends? Tie those easily embraceable things together and throw "supporting a good cause" into the mix, and you have an upcoming fundraiser at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds you won't want to miss!. The Dubuque...
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals
The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships
The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County To Receive $1.2 Million For Project
Jo Daviess County is set to receive state funding to construct a new vehicle storage and maintenance building. According to Illinois Department of Transportation, the county will receive $1.2 million for the project as part of the Transit Round III awards provided through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion state investment in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and facilities. A report says that, in 2022, Jo Daviess County received $155,700 to be used for building, security and safety updates through the statewide capital program.
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Announces Scholarships
According to a press release from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships can be applied...
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
Residents escape Freeport apartment fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
