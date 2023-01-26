10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of January 27, 2023 include Monster Jam, Lunar New Year 2023, & more!

With a population of nearly 2.3 million and 640-plus square miles to cover, you’d think spending some time in one the nation’s biggest cities would cost a pretty penny. But if you work it right, you can actually spend zero pretty pennies, and zero ugly ones, too. There’s a wealth of totally free, totally fun ways to get your Houston jollies, from transformative garden strolls and gratis movie nights to super cool one-of-a-kind experiences featuring things like LED lights, captivating art, and bats. Here’s how to have a zero cost good time in Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO