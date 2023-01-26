10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of January 27, 2023 include Monster Jam, Lunar New Year 2023, & more!

Read full article on original website
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.
Thrillist
15 Totally Free Things to Do in Houston
With a population of nearly 2.3 million and 640-plus square miles to cover, you’d think spending some time in one the nation’s biggest cities would cost a pretty penny. But if you work it right, you can actually spend zero pretty pennies, and zero ugly ones, too. There’s a wealth of totally free, totally fun ways to get your Houston jollies, from transformative garden strolls and gratis movie nights to super cool one-of-a-kind experiences featuring things like LED lights, captivating art, and bats. Here’s how to have a zero cost good time in Houston.
Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023
HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
thebuzzmagazines.com
You rise, they shine: Bacon, eggs, and more
February is the month of love. If you’re looking for a date idea with your beloved – or, for that matter, your besties or family – how about a breakfast to impress?. These days, there is no shortage of breakfast places, starting with national chains, including La Madeleine, the Toasted Yolk, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, Flying Biscuit Café, Another Broken Egg, Le Peep, and First Watch. But Houston, with its global dining scene, boasts a bevy of local morning eateries to start the day.
theboxhouston.com
Houston Rodeo Announces Free Entry March 8 For Community Day
For the first time ever, the Houston Rodeo will offer free admission for one day only. Rodeo officials announced a new Community Day, which will offer free admission to the rodeo grounds—which includes the entrance to the carnival, livestock show and all attractions inside NRG Center and NRG arena—for all visitors until noon on Wednesday, March 8.
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
fox26houston.com
Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised in northwest Houston, Singh tells FOX 26 how faith was...
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
fox26houston.com
Houston traffic: Weekend road closures from 1/28 - 1/30
HOUSTON - Houston traffic can be difficult to navigate so be aware of major road closures going into this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway between Crosstimbers Street and Cavalcade Street will be closed for pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
glasstire.com
The Idea Fund Announces $60K in Grants Awarded to 12 Recipients
The Idea Fund, a Houston-based re-granting program funded by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses, has announced 12 projects selected to each receive $5,000 for 2023. Now in its 16 round of grants, The Idea Fund has...
