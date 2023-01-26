ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Deputies search for burglary suspect in Fayette County, West Virginia

By Monica Starks
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to deputies, on Thursday at 1:50 a.m., they received a call about a burglary in progress at the Swift Water General Store in Ames Heights, West Virginia. When deputies arrived, the suspect was already gone.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the only items that were taken were some keys and spare change. Above is a video taken from the security camera within the store. Note: the time stamp on the cameras are not accurate.

If anyone has any information on the individual in the video, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page .

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

