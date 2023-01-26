Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Siouxland lawmakers, including two former educators, explain vote on "school choice" bill
SIOUX CITY — When the "Students First Act" was proposed in the Iowa legislature two-plus weeks ago, first-term State Sen. Lynn Evans felt something was missing. Evans, a Republican from Aurelia who spent years as superintendent for the district, said the bill, which establishes taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts families could use to cover the cost of private school tuition, didn't have a provision for students with special learning needs. Because of that, Evans said, a private school could decline to accept certain students even if their family was able to cover tuition costs with the savings account money.
