Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says he has concerns about the long-term sustainability of the school choice bill signed by the governor earlier this week but notes there are some positives in the legislation for public schools as well. The Students First Act creates education savings accounts (ESA) that provides funds equal to the state’s cost per pupil for that budget year, which equals just under $7,600 in the program’s first year. Once fully implemented, the Students First Act also adds funding to public school districts for students who live in the district but do not attend public school. Berlau says that would be a significant new funding source for CCSD.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO