Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
School Choice Bill Will Bring New Funding Stream To Public Schools, But Questions Remain As To Long-Term Sustainability
Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says he has concerns about the long-term sustainability of the school choice bill signed by the governor earlier this week but notes there are some positives in the legislation for public schools as well. The Students First Act creates education savings accounts (ESA) that provides funds equal to the state’s cost per pupil for that budget year, which equals just under $7,600 in the program’s first year. Once fully implemented, the Students First Act also adds funding to public school districts for students who live in the district but do not attend public school. Berlau says that would be a significant new funding source for CCSD.
stormlakeradio.com
Critical Number of Rural Iowa Nursing Homes Closed Recently
Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding, and more focus on rural health care this year, will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number of nursing home employees between January 2019 and January 2020, the bright red line goes almost straight down. The pandemic was a big reason for that, but Iowa Health Care Association President Brent Willet says there are other economic factors at work, and the staffing shortages have already resulted in double-digit closures...(audio clip below :12 )
stormlakeradio.com
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Gets Update on Potential Traffic Flow Changes on South End of Town
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work through plans on how to improve traffic flow and safety portions of Highway 71 on the south end of town. Representatives from Bolten and Menk met with the City Council on Monday to discuss findings of a traffic study that could potentially change the layout of a series of intersections known to be issues based on crash data that Traffic Engineer Jennifer McCoy calls above average.
kiwaradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Buena Vista County
Buena Vista County Iowa — A commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista county has a confirmed positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The state ag department says thath for...
Winter games are underway in Okoboji
More than 50 competitors from several states across the Midwest come to West Lake Okoboji to compete.
voiceofalexandria.com
EPA fines Sibley auto repair shop $30,000
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley auto repair shop must pay a $30,000 civil penalty for tampering with car engines to avoid emissions controls. Turbocharged Performance sold or installed at least 581 "defeat devices" in violation of the federal Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.
iowapublicradio.org
Bird flu hits Buena Vista County for a seventh time since 2022
Agriculture officials confirmed a new case of bird flu in northwest Iowa’s Buena Vista County on Wednesday, the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Iowa poultry this year, in a county that’s lost more commercial birds because of the virus than any other county in the nation.
stormlakeradio.com
Glennadine Dettmann, 105, of Sac City
Services for Glennadine Dettmann, age 105 of Sac City, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, January 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge...
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
stormlakeradio.com
Florence E. Porath, age 95, of Albert City
Florence E. Porath, age 95, of Albert City, Iowa died January 20, 2023 at the Pleasant View Home in Albert City. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in the Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Department Service Award Winners Announced
The Storm Lake Police Department has announced the recipients of their annual Service Awards. This year's Storm Lake PD Officer of the Year award winner is Thomas Lane. Office assistant Jessica Meyer is the winner of this year's Civilian of the Year. Lietenat Matt Younie and Officer Mitchell McDonald are the recipients of the Life Saving Award for their response to a call of an unconscious person choking. The Top Shooter Award goes to Officer Cody Cameron. The Five-Year Service Stripe Award goes to Officer Tyler Munden. Officer Vu Nguyen gets the police department's Duty Knife Award in recognition of graduating from the Storm Lake Police Department's Field Training Program.
stormlakeradio.com
Norma Jean Seehusen, age 90, of Pocahontas
Norma Jean Seehusen, age 90, of Pocahontas, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas, Iowa. Funeral Service is 10:30 AM, Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. Burial is in St. Columbkille...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
kiwaradio.com
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
stormlakeradio.com
Highlights From Storm Lake Police/Fire Department Annual Reports
The Storm Lake Police Department received around 90 calls for service per day in 2022, for a total of just under 33-thousand for the year. According to the police department's annual report, there were 2,022 non-traffic adult arrests in the year 2022 in Storm Lake, which is up by close to 100 from 2021. Adult arrests are still down from recent years, as they were higher in every year from 2013 through 2019, by several hundred in a few of those years. The 2020 number was 15-hundred 40.
stormlakeradio.com
Tornadoes Place 5th At Lakes Conference Wrestling Tourney
The Lakes Conference wrestling tournament was held Thursday night at Cherokee. Spencer is the 2023 Conference champion scoring 288, E-L-C was 2nd place with 269 followed by Spirit Lake Park with 186 points, Cherokee was 4th with 164, and Storm Lake finished 5th with 142 1/2. The Tornadoes didn't have...
Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death
(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
Comments / 0