NBC has announced a new special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” to pay tribute to the comedy icon on her birthday. Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood, the two-hour special will bring together Burnett’s friends, colleagues and admirers with personal tributes and musical performances. “I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.” Musical guests include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter,...

1 DAY AGO