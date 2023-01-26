Read full article on original website
Related
Suki Waterhouse's Dating History: Inside the 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Star's Love Life
Back when English actress-model-singer Suki Waterhouse hit the scene in the early 2010s, everyone confused her name with the fictional True Blood character Sookie Stackhouse. Today, no one confuses the Daisy Jones & the Six star with anyone, as she's carved a successful path in Hollywood with appearances in big films like 2015's The Divergent Series: Insurgent and indies like 2016's The Bad Batch.
AOL Corp
Priscilla Presley files to control Lisa Marie Presley's estate despite Riley Keough being named trustee
Priscilla Presley believes she should be in charge of daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate — but a legal document filed seven years ago suggests that wasn't what the singer-songwriter wanted should she die. It's the latest twist in Lisa Marie's complicated financial history. Lisa Marie, the only child of...
Riley Keough and Her Husband Had a Whirlwind Australian Romance
In January 2023, Riley Keough, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and star of the highly-anticipated book-to-television series Daisy Jones & The Six, shocked the world when news broke that she quietly welcomed a daughter in 2022. However, she wasn’t the one to reveal the secret. Article continues...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Who Plays the Evil Nogitsune in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'? The Actor Reprises His Role
MTV's Teen Wolf was a hit with, well, teens from 2011 to 2017. Jeff Davis's series follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who "must come to grips with his new identity while balancing the demands of high school life and the supernatural threats that plague his town" after he is bitten by a werewolf. Adolescence certainly comes with its challenges, some hairier than others.
NPR
Natasha Lyonne on the real reason she got kicked out of boarding school
You've seen Natasha Lyonne in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. In her new show, Poker Face, she plays an amateur detective who's profane, smokes, drinks, and always gets her man. She's so convincing in the role that we're worried she might figure out Peter's terrible crimes before the interview is over.
NBC Celebrates Carol Burnett’s Birthday With ‘90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Special (TV News Roundup)
NBC has announced a new special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” to pay tribute to the comedy icon on her birthday. Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood, the two-hour special will bring together Burnett’s friends, colleagues and admirers with personal tributes and musical performances. “I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.” Musical guests include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter,...
Brad Goreski Has Acquired a Sizable Net Worth Working in Entertainment and Fashion
Reality TV star and fashion aficionado Brad Goreski has come quite far in his career. Brad started as an intern for Vogue and W magazines. He paid his dues and eventually landed a staff position at the Vogue West Coast office. From there, Brad prospered and made life-changing connections in...
Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands
Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.
Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
As Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans, Director Baz Luhrmann Weighs In With Thoughts
Austin Butler's divisive Elvis voice has caused quite the conversation, and director Baz Luhrmann has now revealed what he thinks.
Taylor Swift Previously Teased Having a Koi Fish Pond in Her Living Room
Last night we met Taylor Swift at midnight for the premiere of her music video "Lavender Haze" off her album Midnights. We were invited into her enchanting dream-like world, filled with lavender fields, purple pools, and her hottie weatherman love interest, played by trans model and artist Laith Ashley. Article...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0