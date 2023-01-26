US Military Investigating ‘UFO’ Spotted by Spy Plane in Active Conflict Zone

(Photo by David Wall via Getty Images)

The US military launched an investigation into a potential UFO after an “unidentified flying orb” was spotted by a spy plane over an active conflict zone.

According to a briefing from the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, the object moved from south to north but never changed altitude. The sighting was recently discussed by UFO researchers Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp on their new podcast Weaponized, during which they shed light on the huge metallic orb.

As the UFO researchers explained, the US military is taking the sighting seriously. They believe it was under “intelligent control” and not a balloon or other mundane floating object.

Per Jeremy Corbell, the UFO is called the Mosul orb, and was spotted in Northern Iraq. “This is in the UFO category within our intelligence community,” he said. “This is an example of one of the UFOs that our military and intelligence community are looking at.”

In the footage captured of the orb, it flies alongside a spy plane without dropping altitude. “This is one of the pieces of video and photographic evidence within the intelligence community saying ‘this is a UFO. We caught one. What can we determine from it,'” Corbell explained.

US Sailor Claims Swarm of UFOs Surrounded Navy Warship

The Mosul orb is just one of the UFO sightings reported by members of the US military. In a similar occurrence, a sailor claimed he was on a US Navy warship when it was suddenly surrounded by a swarm of strange flying objects. According to the sailor, they moved in a way no human craft could.

The anonymous sailor explained the sighting to Corbell and Knapp on Weaponized, revealing that he was aboard the USS Paul Hamilton when the flying objects appeared.

In his recounting of the eerie event, the sailor said that the UFOs did not behave like normal reconnaissance drones. Drones typically fly over ships and return to their base. This one, however, arrived and left on “a different bearing,” the sailor said. “If you deploy a drone to go check something out, it would come [straight] back. So that was like something significant enough for us to report.”

Not only did the object not match the behavior of a drone but, according to the sailor, the warship was too far from dry land for any known quadcopter drone to reach. The Pentagon, however, insists that sightings such as these are likely operated by hostile military forces and not extraterrestrial beings.

Though the sailor identified the object as a UFO, the Pentagon avoids this term in their investigations. Instead, they refer to any mysterious flying object as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) or UAF.

“These are UFOs, they’re unidentified,” the sailor told Corbell. “But we have to call them UAS, unmanned aerial systems, because they weren’t big enough to hold a human being.”