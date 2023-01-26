ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023

HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston nurse helps deliver mom and her baby 35 years apart

HOUSTON — A Houston family shares a very special bond with the nurse who recently helped deliver their baby boy named Gene. Nurse Sandra Uribe was also there for the birth of his mother, Rakel Hill, 35 years before. Sandra has been a nurse at Memorial Hermann Hospital since...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Houston Auto Show and The Houston Boat Show unlock the details on the EV's.

HOUSTON — For more information:. The Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show got hitched for the second year in a row, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. From Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2023 NRG Center attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor sports technology for just one ticket.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Alief woman reunited with stolen 14-year-old dog

HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Editor's note: The above video was published before the family had been reunited with their dog. Well, that's exactly what...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

Man killed inside southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX

