Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023
HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance size and safety. Cost. According to Pride Houston 365, security costs for...
KHOU
City says sewage smell in Kingwood is due to water treatment plant equipment malfunction
HOUSTON — About half a mile from the water treatment plant in Kingwood, you might expect to smell the scent of pine trees. But on Saturday, the only thing you could smell was sewage. Some neighbors called KHOU 11 to say wastewater was being released from the plant, but...
KHOU
Yelp released its top 100 restaurants for 2023 and these Texas spots made the list
DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!. Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and a handful of places mentioned are from right here in the Lone Star State. The only Texas metros featured on the...
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Houston nurse helps deliver mom and her baby 35 years apart
HOUSTON — A Houston family shares a very special bond with the nurse who recently helped deliver their baby boy named Gene. Nurse Sandra Uribe was also there for the birth of his mother, Rakel Hill, 35 years before. Sandra has been a nurse at Memorial Hermann Hospital since...
KHOU
The Houston Auto Show and The Houston Boat Show unlock the details on the EV's.
HOUSTON — For more information:. The Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show got hitched for the second year in a row, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. From Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2023 NRG Center attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor sports technology for just one ticket.
KHOU
Enkyboys TikTok star Randy Gonzalez dies at 35
A public viewing will be held for Randy Gonzalez in Pearland on Saturday. He will be laid to rest Sunday.
Cancer survivor inspires men to 'Push Up' their colonoscopies
HOUSTON — At 49 years old, Keith Rollins thought he had another birthday before he started getting yearly colonoscopies, but a random pain in May 2020 led him to visit his doctor. “Turned out it was an ingrown hair, but he did a quick exam and found a polyp...
Alief woman reunited with stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Editor's note: The above video was published before the family had been reunited with their dog. Well, that's exactly what...
Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado
PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado. On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas. Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings. "Both of them...
Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer
PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
Where to get help, volunteer after Deer Park, Pasadena hit by tornado
After tornadoes devastated parts of the Houston area on Tuesday, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Here are some ways the community is coming together to help out neighbors in a time of need. The cities of Pasadena and Deer Park are hosting a joint Disaster Assistance Recovery...
Man killed inside southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
KHOU
'More than a number' | Meet the people helping Houston's homeless
Knowing where to deploy resources across the city depends on a physical count that's done every year. In 2022, there were about 3,200 homeless on the streets.
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Church near Memorial Park evacuated after bomb threat, police say
HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
Have you seen him? HCSO searching for missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer's last seen in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease last seen in northwest Houston on Friday. Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen on Woodnettle Lane in the Willowood neighborhood near the Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook. Officials said Toles was last seen wearing a...
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. "It’s just not normal for him...
KHOU
Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities
Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses today except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate. Meanwhile, Deer Park ISD is offering free meals to children in the area.
