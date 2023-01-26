Read full article on original website
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Sub-Committee Rejects Transgender Sports Ban
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
fox5dc.com
Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community
It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
cardinalnews.org
Four Virginia 4-H students honored; more …
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Virginia 4-H honored four outstanding members at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. The 4‑H Youth in Action Program recognizes four members the in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living and STEM.
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
'Inadequate, politically driven': VEA weighs in on Jan. learning standards draft
On February 1 and 2, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) will present its January draft of the history learning standards to the Board of Education. Some people are still against it.
WJLA
Manassas City Public Schools to deploy new security screening technology at Osbourn HS
Manassas, Va. (7News) — Manassas City Pubic Schools will soon deploy new security screening technology at Osbourn High School. The school board approved the system in December, and 7News has learned it's expected to officially launch sometime in March. "It's an important step because it provides another layer of...
WSLS
Wason Center poll finds Virginians give high approval for Gov. Youngkin, low approval for Pres. Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University released poll results for its recent survey of the Commonwealth. The center found that in general, Virginians approve of the Commonwealth and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but aren’t as approving of the nation and Pres. Joe Biden.
wwnytv.com
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 16%; new cases flat last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
Virginia Beach hospital recognized for clinical excellence
Sentara Princess Anne was specifically recognized for its pulmonary care.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 12 localities
Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WBTM
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction
The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
WDBJ7.com
Wason Center poll indicates Virginians like Governor Youngkin, dislike President Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - It’s good news for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, but not so good for the United States and President Joe Biden, based on results of a new poll by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Among the highlights of...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republicans tout school choice bill; Democrats call it a nonstarter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report shows student scores in Virginia and across the country are on the decline. As one way to address that, Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are hoping to pass a bill they say would give parents a choice about where to send their children to school, while Democrats say the bill would harm those it’s trying to help.
