Fairfax County, VA

Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community

It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
Four Virginia 4-H students honored; more …

Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Virginia 4-H honored four outstanding members at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. The 4‑H Youth in Action Program recognizes four members the in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living and STEM.
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
Virginia Republicans tout school choice bill; Democrats call it a nonstarter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report shows student scores in Virginia and across the country are on the decline. As one way to address that, Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are hoping to pass a bill they say would give parents a choice about where to send their children to school, while Democrats say the bill would harm those it’s trying to help.
