Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America
Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
94.3 Lite FM
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State
Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State
This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
National Cheesesteak Day: Who’s Got the Best in Hudson Valley NY?
Do you ever crave something? Possibly a cheeseburger? Maybe a piece of cake? Perhaps a slice of pizza? Where do you go when you want to dig into a Cheesesteak? Slices of meat, maybe a few peppers and onions? The melted cheese? Why are we thinking about these now?. It...
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State
Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous
You could get lost inside one of these massive malls!
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0