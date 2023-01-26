Read full article on original website
Three Experts on the Best Ways to Brew Coffee at Home
This story is an exclusive sneak peek of Wondercade, the newsletter from Neil Patrick Harris produced in partnership with InsideHook Studios. You can sign up — for free — to receive it right here. Coffee is perhaps the most personal of drinks. Ask a dozen people how they...
This Roaster Is Brewing a $150 Cup of Coffee, but Only a Few Lucky People Will Be Able to Taste It
Back in 2017, we covered the “world’s most expensive cup of coffee,” which clocked in at $55. Six years later, you can now grab a cup of joe for just about three times that. Proud Mary Coffee Roasters, an Australia-based company with locations in Portland, Ore. and Austin, Texas, will be selling a cup of coffee for $150 starting on February 6. And there’s a reason you’re paying more than 30 times more than what Starbucks would charge you. The cup features Black Jaguar Geisha coffee from Panama’s Hartmann Estate, which won the 2022 Best of Panama competition. The Geisha varietal, originally...
The Benefit Of Adding Salt To Cocktails
The art of balancing salty and sweet is always a delicate operation. Many savory dishes benefit from a hit of sugar added to the sauce or the marinade — fish sauce, for example, is quite salty but still has a crucial hint of sweetness, per The Pioneer Woman. Likewise, many sweet baked goods benefit greatly from a pinch of salt, since it's a great flavor enhancer (via The Science of Cooking). However, most cocktail recipes don't include salt as an ingredient. That's understandable enough: While most forms of high-proof alcohol are pretty neutral in flavor profile, cocktails are typically on the sweet end of the spectrum, due to the juices and liqueurs often added to cocktails. While there are a few exceptions (Bloody Marys and the subtly salty salmon martini come to mind), they're exceptions that prove the rule.
The Daily South
Pomegranate Ranch Water
My Mama's best entertaining tip? Set up a beverage station where folks can make their own drinks, so you don't have to play bartender all night. Ranch water is a simple mix of tequila, sparkling water, and lime juice and is always a crowd-please. My pretty pomegranate version is a fruity, tangy twist on the classic. Serve this at your tailgate alongside another one of my favorite recipes, Corn-and-Smoked Sausage Nachos, or for a backyard barbecue with sticky-sweet Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs.
Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.
Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)
Rock Your Canned Cocktail Experience with VAQIT, New Vodka Soda RTD
Ready to drink cocktails continue to trend as the spirits industry focuses on what consumers what: convenience in refreshing beverages. In our house I prefer to mix my own cocktails so I can control the alcohol to mixer ratio, but when we’re entertaining I like to have RTD cocktails available for guests. We try to keep a fridge stocked with our favorites, so when we’re busy socializing with friends, they can just grab and enjoy.
Smoky Spirits for Valentine’s Day
Planning to spend a romantic evening at home with your beloved for Valentine’s Day? IZO Spirits Mixologist Irvine Gonzalez has created a special cocktail, the IZO Cupid, that’s guaranteed to “ignite love.”. “The IZO Cupid is the perfect way to Ignite love on a date out or...
New York Post
Give delicious wines for less than $4 a bottle this Valentine’s Day
Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? If your other half happens to be a wine lover, we have an excellent idea — a selection of 18 wines from Splash Wines. They curate a delicious selection of 18 wine bottles and send them straight to their door, and right now you can score the deal for the best price online, $69.99 ($39.95 shipping not included) — that’s less than $4 a bottle!
Turmeric kombucha and alcohol-free gin: drinks for a delicious damp February
There’s so much choice, you may now find something you like enough to drink even after Dry January. Advice on alcohol-free drinking is normally dispensed at the beginning of January, but it strikes me that it might be more useful at the end of the month. After all, if you have experienced the benefits of Dry January, you may want to continue, at least part-time. And if you didn’t, you may well be wondering if you should have done. Either way, you could probably do with a bit of inspiration.
How to Perfect Your Irish Coffee
It seems obvious now: The best winter drink should always involve hot coffee and whisky in some form. But Irish Coffee is a relatively young drink. A quick recap: This sterling winter tipple got its start at the Foynes Airport in the midwest of Ireland in 1942, where a seaplane on its way from New York to Rome ran into engine trouble and landed. A chef at the airport, Joe Sheridan, whipped up a hot drink of coffee, cream, Irish whiskey and sugar. One passenger, a San Francisco newspaper writer named Stanton Delaplane, became obsessed with this “Gaelic coffee,” and his passion eventually led to the drink’s recreation at the Buena Vista Cafe a decade later.
