Franklin County, FL

WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wbrc.com

Florida man indicted in 2022 death of Cassie Carli

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Marcus Spanevelo has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 death of Cassie Carli. Spanevelo, a resident of Panama City, Florida, has been charged with kidnapping that resulted in death. The charges come after Spanevelo had already been charged in St. Clair...
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

JSL Chili Cook-off The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe will be hosting their annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. EST. The event will feature various types of chili, a car show and a good time with friends and neighbors. For more information,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Girls Soccer Has to Forfeit District Tournament Game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Tornadoes were scheduled to take on West Florida in the 2nd round of the 4A District 1 tournament on Monday. However, we’ve learned from Bay’s Athletic Director Glenn Manley and Assistant Soccer Coach James Rollins, the ladies have suffered 5 different injuries to players. With no JV team to pull from, the team does not have enough girls to make the trip, thus ending their run in the district tournament after only a 4-0 round 1 win over Gadsden County. Hopefully, they’ll get a chance at the state tournament and be healthy enough to make a run.
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
ALABAMA STATE
WMBB

WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Amazon Project Status Updated

Businesses Incentives Are Provided Only After Jobs Created. Keith Bowers, the Director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV), recently provided an up- date related to the Amazon project. In a memo to Vince Long, the Leon County Administrator, Bower’s addressed concerns about the delay in activating the fulfillment center which was originally scheduled to open in late 2022.
LEON COUNTY, FL

