The city of McAllen may spend $21 million to expand City Hall. During a meeting on Monday afternoon, the City Commission voted to budget $21 million for the project. “Traditionally, for an expansion of this magnitude — for a project like this — we would borrow money,” said City Manager Roy Rodriguez. “Except that, in this case, it is the opinion of the City Manager’s Office that we have the cash in hand.”

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO