BPUB addresses failed Tenaska Project in new statement
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is admitting some responsibility in the failed $118 million dollar Tenaska Power Plant scandal. BPUB released a 900-word statement where they admitted the plan was a bust. “Customers should have been kept better informed about the progress of the project and the funds associated with it,” […]
Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays
Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials. Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company. But before...
McAllen budgets $21 million to expand City Hall
The city of McAllen may spend $21 million to expand City Hall. During a meeting on Monday afternoon, the City Commission voted to budget $21 million for the project. “Traditionally, for an expansion of this magnitude — for a project like this — we would borrow money,” said City Manager Roy Rodriguez. “Except that, in this case, it is the opinion of the City Manager’s Office that we have the cash in hand.”
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company
Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
Justice of the Peace extends office hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Andre Maldonado’s office is now open during the lunch hour. JP Maldonado’s office said residents needing to do business with the JP’s office can visit between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. “We understand our constituents lead busy lives and we […]
Hidalgo County building trash collection site to help Precinct 4 residents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Precinct 4 broke ground on the Davis Collection Site, a new recovery trash disposal center for county residents. The site is built on 2.75 acres and will be equipped with 15 trash containers accepting both trash and brush. The new site is scheduled to open this summer, according to a release from the […]
Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates
A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
492 BBQ wins Top Performer sticker a decade later
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” 492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score. Owner Lupe Garza […]
McAllen ending contract with MedCare EMS after 20 years of service
The city of McAllen and is cutting ties with their ambulance service provider of more than 20 years. Med Care EMS said for more than 20 years they haven't charged the city for their services, but will now stop picking up patients in McAllen on February 23. Instead of charging...
Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport in McAllen, TX Received $9.1 Million Refinancing Loan
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) arranged a $9.1 million loan to refinance The Hilton Garden Inn McAllen Airport in McAllen, TX. The financing was arranged by Robert Bhat, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets, based out of the MMCC Miami office. "The property is a high-performing Hilton Garden Inn hotel...
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs
The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
Road closures scheduled for reconstruction of Cage Boulevard bridge
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reconstruction on the Cage Blvd. bridge is prompting road closures next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, the existing eastbound to westbound turnaround lane at Cage Blvd and I-2, in Pharr, will be closed. The closures will allow crews to work on the construction of the Cage Blvd Bridge.
CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
Willacy County Fair continues in Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Fair kicked off last weekend with tons of family-friendly activities, and it is now getting ready to enter the animal judging competitions. They have almost 200 students showing animals from all over Willacy County. It’s an awesome opportunity for people from around the Rio Grande Valley to get together […]
New healthcare, retail businesses to open in Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community. The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant […]
5 International Markets in McAllen to Shop at in 2023
Ever wanted to eat something different but not sure what? While new McAllen businesses are opening, don’t forget about these five international markets in McAllen near you! Find your inspiration in 2023 with new McAllen restaurants and international markets. Jerusalem International Foods. 413 S 12th St. (956) 627-2478. Monday...
