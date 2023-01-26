ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

ValleyCentral

BPUB addresses failed Tenaska Project in new statement

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is admitting some responsibility in the failed $118 million dollar Tenaska Power Plant scandal. BPUB released a 900-word statement where they admitted the plan was a bust. “Customers should have been kept better informed about the progress of the project and the funds associated with it,” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays

Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials. Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company. But before...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

McAllen budgets $21 million to expand City Hall

The city of McAllen may spend $21 million to expand City Hall. During a meeting on Monday afternoon, the City Commission voted to budget $21 million for the project. “Traditionally, for an expansion of this magnitude — for a project like this — we would borrow money,” said City Manager Roy Rodriguez. “Except that, in this case, it is the opinion of the City Manager’s Office that we have the cash in hand.”
MCALLEN, TX
ems1.com

Texas city ends decades-long relationship with ambulance company

Med-Care EMS asked McAllen leaders to choose one of four subsidy options because of cost increases Berenice Garcia. McALLEN, Texas — McAllen is severing ties with Med-Care EMS after the ambulance company requested hundreds of thousands to millions annually to continue its service throughout the city. During a meeting...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Justice of the Peace extends office hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Andre Maldonado’s office is now open during the lunch hour. JP Maldonado’s office said residents needing to do business with the JP’s office can visit between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. “We understand our constituents lead busy lives and we […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates

A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
ValleyCentral

492 BBQ wins Top Performer sticker a decade later

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” 492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score. Owner Lupe Garza […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

La Joya ISD Announces Layoffs

The La Joya school district is planning to lay off more than 100 employees to help reduce overstaffing and cut spending. The district’s board approved a plan that includes the layoffs during a meeting on Wednesday. La Joya’s superintendent says the plan will help the district save about 20-million...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Willacy County Fair continues in Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Fair kicked off last weekend with tons of family-friendly activities, and it is now getting ready to enter the animal judging competitions. They have almost 200 students showing animals from all over Willacy County.  It’s an awesome opportunity for people from around the Rio Grande Valley to get together […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

New healthcare, retail businesses to open in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new plaza is opening Thursday in Pharr that will welcome new businesses to the community. The Mi Jardin Plaza development will be home to new retail, medical and healthcare businesses, the city announced Wednesday. The plaza will also include four medical office suites and retail space for a potential restaurant […]
PHARR, TX
exploremcallen.com

5 International Markets in McAllen to Shop at in 2023

Ever wanted to eat something different but not sure what? While new McAllen businesses are opening, don’t forget about these five international markets in McAllen near you! Find your inspiration in 2023 with new McAllen restaurants and international markets. Jerusalem International Foods. 413 S 12th St. (956) 627-2478. Monday...
MCALLEN, TX

