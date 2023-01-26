ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX 28 Spokane

Washington State University will soon remove COVID‑19 vaccine requirement for most students

Washington State University will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID‑19 beginning with the summer 2023 session. The decision to rescind the COVID‑19 vaccinate mandate for the majority of students follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements are unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students.
PULLMAN, WA

