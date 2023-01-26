Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided
A decision has been made in relation to four Michigan State players involved in the October tunnel assault of a Michigan player.
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
3 things we learned in Michigan basketball loss to Purdue
Michigan basketball missed another opportunity for a season-changing win on Thursday against Purdue and here are three things we learned. Much of the Michigan basketball game against Purdue went exactly as expected. You knew the Wolverines were going to battle and weren’t going to make it easy for the No. 1 Boilermakers, a team that U-M upset last season as No. 3.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 27
JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Friday, January 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
police1.com
Nearly 200 Mich. school districts receive $25M in state grants to hire SROs
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 200 Michigan school districts, including five in Oakland County, will receive $25 million in state grants to hire school resource officers for the next three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that the money may be used for salaries, benefits, and training for school resource...
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next?
While voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights in November, the work to put Proposal 2 in place is only just getting started. “Actual implementation is just now starting to be discussed, which is quite frankly concerning because time is not on our side,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, one of the […] The post Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
Self-proclaimed ‘sovereign citizen’ sentenced for paying taxes with fake $1M checks
LANSING, MI – A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen – who claims he is exempt from paying state taxes – has been sentenced for writing three fraudulent checks of $1 million each to the Michigan Treasury. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County, was sentenced on Wednesday by Ingham County...
Faster Horses announces 2023 lineup — and it’s loaded
Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain will headline the country music festival
Comments / 0