ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

3 things we learned in Michigan basketball loss to Purdue

Michigan basketball missed another opportunity for a season-changing win on Thursday against Purdue and here are three things we learned. Much of the Michigan basketball game against Purdue went exactly as expected. You knew the Wolverines were going to battle and weren’t going to make it easy for the No. 1 Boilermakers, a team that U-M upset last season as No. 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You

There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next?

While voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights in November, the work to put Proposal 2 in place is only just getting started. “Actual implementation is just now starting to be discussed, which is quite frankly concerning because time is not on our side,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, one of the […] The post Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy